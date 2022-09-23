Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get Best Deals On Home Theater And Soundbars To Intensify Your Home Entertainment

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now live with their stunning Amazon deals. During this festival, if you are planning to purchase a home theatre and soundbar to revamp your home vibes then on Amazon sale you can get up to 80% off from well-known brands Sony, Zebronics, JBL, and many more. Grab this chance now!

By Srishty Kumari
Fri, 23 Sep 2022 02:39 PM IST
Minute Read
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get Best Deals On Home Theater And Soundbars To Intensify Your Home Entertainment
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 | Image Source: Amazon

If you were holding your shopping to get Amazon deals on India's much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 then your wait is ended here. To make your festival happier and more entertaining Amazon offers you amazing deals on Home Theatre and Soundbars, where you can get up to 60% off from brands JBL, Sony, Zebronics, and many more. 


Furthermore, you can also grab Amazon sale offers on household items, speakers, TVs, soundwooofers, and many more to make your feast delightful. 



Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals On Home Theatres 




Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022: Deals On Soundbars




Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals On Soundbars With Subwoofers





Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Big Budget Deals 

Here we have picked a few finest soundbars and home theatres with Amazon offer to give you the best purchasing options. 



Sony HT-S40R Dolby Audio Soundbar with Subwoofer - 29% off



Sony HT-S40R is a 3-channel soundbar, subwoofer, and powerful rear speakers that create authentic cinema surround sound, putting you right in the heart of all your favorite movies. Sony HT-S40R Soundbar Price: Rs 34,990. Deal Price: Rs 24,990



Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 9700 Home Theater Soundbar With Subwoofer  - 67% off



Zebronics home theatre offers you to experience multidimensional sound with incredible clarity and detail that allows you to hear details you’ve never heard before with Dolby atmos. Zebronics  Soundbar Price: Rs 45,999. Deal Price: Rs 14,999



Philips Audio MMS2625B 32W 2.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth - 40% off



Philips home theatre has 2.1 channels with wireless Bluetooth connectivity to enhance your listening experience with life-like stereo sound and rich bass. This home theatre is perfect for MP3, PC, TV & more to give you a different level of comfort. Philips Home Theatre Price: Rs 4,990. Deal Price: Rs 2,990



Sony DAV-TZ145 Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Home Theatre System - 13% off



Sony home theatre has an up-scaling function that converts the standard-definition signal of DVDs to output a full high-definition video signal, so you'll be able to enjoy your DVD library with enhanced detail and clarity. Sony Home Theatre Price: Rs 12,990. Deal Price: Rs 11,250





Explore more deals on branded Home Theatre and Soundbars here

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.