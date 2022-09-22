Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get 50 Inch TV Under 30000 From TCL, Redmi, OnePlus, Etc

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the much-awaited sale of the year, this is the sale for which everyone waits and shortlists their products just to get great Amazon deals. In this Amazon sale, you will get Amazon offers on electronics, beauty products, kitchen & dining, Laptops, and many more but this great Indian sale gives you huge discounts on especially smart TVs of various sizes. These smart TVs are now available for just under 30000 that's a very low price to purchase a smart LED TV with smart features.





Moreover, you can select these 50-inch smart TVs from well-known brands like TCL, OnePlus, Redmi, and more. Grab this chance now!







TCL’s 4K upscaling technology improves the clarity and color in more detail, which gives a different level to the viewing experience. Their micro dimming is developed to improve the aspect of LED performance by dimming the parts of the screen. TCL Smart LED TV Price: Rs 28,990.















OnePluse smart TV makes your viewing experience fabulous with their 4K ultra HD screen. This TV has dual-band Wi-Fi, with 3HDMI ports to connect to the set-top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console, and 2 USB ports to connect to hard drives and other USB devices. OnePlus Smart LED TV Price: Rs 29,999.















Redmi smart LED TV has a 4k ultra HD screen with a viewing angle of 178 degrees that makes your viewing experience amazing. This smart TV comes with 3 HDMI ports to connect to the latest gaming consoles, a set-top box, Blu-ray Players, and 2 USB ports to connect to hard drives and other USB devices. Redmi Smart LED TV Price: Rs 27,999.















Kodak LED TV provides an experience that brings together your favorite streaming content on the home screen. Built with a powerful 40 W speaker, this TV delivers clear and impactful sound to complement and boost its high-quality visuals. Kodak Smart LED TV Price: Rs 23,999.









