Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Extra Happiness Days Offers Deals On iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S22, OnePlus 10R, etc

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: If you belong to the category of people who are seeking a fine smartphone this festive season, you’re lucky. Amazon Great Indian Sale is on its full flow and it brings along awesome discounts on trending smartphones in the market. During this Extra Happiness Days sale, you can explore Amazon Deals on iPhone 12, iPhone 13, OnePlus 10R, Samsung Galaxy S22, Redmi K50i 5G, and so much more.





You can also avail of an instant 10% discount of up to Rs 7,750 on transactions made by debit and credit cards from Axis Bank, Citi Bank, and ICICI Bank. For first-time buyers, this Amazon sale offers 20% cashback up to Rs 100. So before all your desired phone models go out of stock, hop on to the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 and choose a high-performance and stylish smartphone today:





Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022





We have handpicked some of the most appealing Amazon deals on the most popular smartphones that can make you go crazy. Check them Out!













Purchase the Apple iPhone 12 which comes with a 6.1-inch wide screen and a super retina XDR display. The offered iPhone 12 has a 12 MP TrueDepth front camera and flaunts its 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording capabilities. Apple iPhone 12 Price: Rs 24,999.





Buy Now









This Amazon Sale 2022 brings along a chance to get the OnePlus 10R 5G at a festive discount. Available with 128 GB storage space, this OnePlus 10R 5G has a 50MP main camera with dual LED flash. You can also leverage its 16MP selfie camera and a display of 6.7 inches in width. OnePlus 10R 5G Price: Rs 32,999.





Buy Now



















Samsung Galaxy S22 is available on impeccable Amazon deals with additional exchange offers. Versed with an Android 12 OS, the Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 4nm processor and is appreciated for its sleek design. This smartphone has a RAM of 8 GB and is known for its impressive battery life. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price: Rs 62,999.





Buy Now









Don’t miss this premium-segment smartphone, Redmi K50i 5G which is appreciated for its integrated Mediatek Dimensity 8100 processor. The offered Redmi K50i comes with an in-built Alexa and has a 6.6 inches wide screen with a Dolby Vision display. Redmi K50i 5G Price: Rs 24,999.





Buy Now











Pick the iQOO 9 5G smartphone that comes with a 48MP gimbal camera system and a super-wide angle camera. Available with an intelligent display chip, this smartphone comes with the 120W Flashcharge feature that can charge 50% within a span of 6 minutes. iQOO 9 Price: Rs 35,990.





Buy Now







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.