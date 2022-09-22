Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Goes Live For Prime Members: Deals On Hair Dryers, Straighteners, Epilators, And Other Beauty Appliances

India’s biggest sale Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is now live for prime members, giving them outstanding deals on branded beauty appliances. Amazon sale 2022 offers you a chance to save up to 60% on hair dryers, curlers, straighteners, epilators, and many more from brands like Vega, Philips, Havells, etc to groom your beauty within a budget.

By Srishty
Thu, 22 Sep 2022 12:00 PM IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 | Image Source: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is the biggest sale of the year that offers you lots of amazing deals on their products. Amazon Offers are now available for their prime member and from tomorrow all customers can grab these Amazon deals.  In this Amazon sale, you can save up to 60% on beauty appliances like hair dryers, straighteners, curlers, and more from brands Philips, Vega, Havells, etc. 


Furthermore, At this festival time, Amazon sale offers you amazing deals on products like TV, Fridge, AC, Cooler, Mobile, CookwareBeauty Products, Household Items, and many more. So, now you can gift anything to your loved ones to make their feast and your pocket happier. 



Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022: Deals On Hair Dryer




Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Deals On Hair Straightener




Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Deals On Epilator




Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Deals On Hair Curler




Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals On Face And Eyebrow Trimmer




Amazon Sale Offers: Big Budget Deals


Philips Hair Dryer Bhc017/00 Thermo protect - 22% off



Philips hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day. This compact hair dryer offers you 3 pre-selected heat & speed settings for cool, caring, or quick drying and many more to groom your look. Philips Hair Dryer Price: Rs 1,249



VEGA X-Look Hair Straightening Brush - 37% off



Vega X-Look Paddle straightening brush is a perfect combination of hair straightener and paddle brush. The large surface provides better contact with hair and silica gel-coated bristles protect your scalp from heat. Vega Hair Straightening Brush Price: Rs 1,732



Philips BRE235/00 Corded Compact Epilator - 29% off



This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene. For more gentleness in different body areas, it includes a delicate area cap to easily remove unwanted hairs from the underarm and bikini. Philips Epilator Price: Rs 1,995



Havells HC4031 7 mm thin Chopstick Curler - 38% off



Havells hair curler comes with a handy swivel cord that rotates to prevent twisting and tangling of wire while using. A top temperature of 190° C gives optimal results and gives you a much-desired elegant look. Havells Hair Curler Price: Rs 1,298




Explore more branded beauty appliances here

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

