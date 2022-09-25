Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Best Deals On LG, Whirlpool, and Samsung Washing Machines

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 allows you to get prominent offers on a large number of products. During this feast, if you are thinking to make your washing easier, then Amazon Sale offers you upto 70% off on Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, and other washing machines. Washing clothes and bedding can help reduce the incidence of infectious diseases, such as diarrhoeal disease, respiratory infections, scabies, and other skin infections. you can avail of these Amazon Deals on Top load, Front deals, fully and semi-automatic washing machines on well-known brands.

Moreover, you can grab more exciting deals on TV, Fridge, AC, Cooler, Camera, Treadmills, and many more.





Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals On Branded Washing Machines









Amazon Sale Offers - Big Budget Deals

Here we have shortlisted some of the finest front load, top load, fully & semi-automatic washing machines from brands LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and many more.















LG’s turbo drum enables the most powerful wash & removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream of rotating drum & pulsator in the opposite direction. Its smart inverter washing machines adjust the energy consumption at the optimum level in accordance with the required power. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 21,490. Deal Price: Rs 15,990.















Samsung washing machines protect your clothes from being damaged. The Diamond Drum’s unique “soft curl” design washes clothes very effectively while treating them with care. Their quick wash program is the perfect solution for your busy life. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 21,500. Deal Price: Rs 15,990.















Whirlpool’s unique design allows water and detergent to flow back into the wash tub and it is equipped with 4 wheels, the machine can be moved around by sliding it with ease. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 11,250. Deal Price: Rs 10,190.















The front load washing machine by Bosch comes with 3 suspensors which provide better stability. The Self-cleaning detergent drawer helps in better detergent mixing and easy cleaning and maintenance. Bosch Washing Machine Price: Rs 48,590. Deal Price: Rs17,100.









Explore more offers on branded washing machines here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.