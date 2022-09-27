Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Best Air Purifiers Deal From Dyson, Philips, And Coway

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: The high AQI month is arriving affecting our lungs and increasing the chances of airborne diseases. It becomes difficult to breathe in this dense air pollution. Purchasing the best air purifier is the only option to keep you safe and breathe clean air. They can revitalize stale air, lowering the risk of health problems brought on by indoor contaminants, which can cause respiratory infections. Good air purifiers remove various indoor air pollutants, preserving our health. This Amazon Sale brings you an opportunity to save up to 50% on air purifiers.





If you are thinking that it is costly then they are available in many price ranges like- 1000-2000, 2000-3000, and above 3000 from top brands- Coway, Philips, Dyson, Honeywell, and more.





Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 On Air Purifiers





Let's take a quick look at some of the finest options available for air purifiers along with the price:









Dyson, one of the most prominent brands is known for its intelligent purification system as it automatically removes 99.95% of allergens and pollutants. It also eliminates bad odor and the backward airflow mode purifies without cooling. This air purifier comes with two sensors that detect and react to poor air quality. With 90 degrees oscillation, it delivers pure air to every corner of the room. You can keep this for both home and office. Dyson Air Purifier Price: Rs 27,900.









If you are looking for an affordable air purifier then this one from Philips can be a good pick during the Amazon Sale Offers. This air purifier has Vitashield IPS that can effectively remove ultra-fine particles and boost clean air. The extra thick NanoProtect HEPA is created for better airborne particle lifespan and purification effectiveness. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 8,999.









Explore this amazing air purifier from Coway that comes with a HEPA filler to remove all toxins and bacteria from the air. Protecting you from dust, pollen allergy, and harmful smoke it removes 99.99 % of viruses to keep the indoor air clean. Real-time Indoor Air Quality is represented by Smart Pollution Sensor using intuitive colors. Coway Air Purifier Price: Rs 11,990.









Get this stupendous air purifier from Dyson that offer multi-function like HEPA Air Purifier, heater, and bladeless fan to give purified air. This air purifier automatically senses and displays 4 different pollutants in real-time. The fully sealed airflow and filtration system ensured what goes inside, stays inside. Dyson Air Purifier Price: Rs 56,900.





