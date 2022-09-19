Amazon Great Indian Festival Kickstarter Deals: Up To 50% Off On Laptops From Lenovo, HP, Dell, Etc

Get ready as the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 is going to begin on September 23, 2022. Being the biggest sale of the year, Amazon has already made Kickstarter Deals live on its platform where you can find high-performance laptops from HP, Dell, Acer, etc at up to 50% off. This Amazon sale offers shopping options based on budgets, for an instance, you can choose from laptops under 40000, laptops between 40000 - 60000, laptops between 60000 - 80000, and so on.





In addition to this, this Amazon sale on laptops will also incorporate new launches, spectacular deals, and brands comparison of top products in the segment.





Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Kickstarter Deals On Laptops













Purchase this all-amazing MSI modern laptop that comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen processor. Available with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage capacity, this MSI laptop comes with a preloaded Windows 10 Home. Kickstart deals laptop price: Rs 39,990.













Explore this superior ASUS Vivobook 15 that comes with a preloaded Windows 11 Home and is versed with Intel Core i7-1065G7 10th Gen processor. Available with fabulous 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD, this ASUS laptop has a screen size of 15.6 inches. Kickstart deals laptop price: Rs 44,990.













Dell, being a prestigious brand, offers this Inspiron 3515 series laptop that’s versed with a high-performance AMD Ryzen 5-3450U (2.10 GHz up to 3.50 GHz) processor. The offered Dell laptop has RAM of 8 GB and a storage capacity of 512 GB. Kickstart deals laptop price: Rs 39,990.













Buy this astounding gaming laptop from ASUS that comes with a 4 GB graphics card and 8 GB RAM. Available with a screen size of 15.6 inches, this ASUS gaming laptop comes with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor 2.5 GHz (8MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 4 Cores, 8 Threads). Kickstart deals laptop price: Rs 50,990.













This Dell gaming laptop comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 (90 W) graphics card and is perfect for pro gamers. Available with a display of 15.6 inches and a WVA anti-glare LED backlit keyboard, this Dell laptop comes with preloaded Windows 11 Home along with Microsoft Office Home. Kickstart deals laptop price: Rs 64,990.













This Amazon Great Indian Festival Kickstart Deals comes up with an HP all-in-one i3 laptop that has an anti-glare display and a RAM of 8 GB. The offered HP laptop is appreciated for its Intel turbo boost technology and has a storage capacity of 512 GB. Kickstart deals laptop price: Rs 51,990.













If you’re seeking 2-in-1 laptops, try this one from Dell that allows you to save Rs 21, 746 on its original price. This Dell laptop comes in a platinum silver color and is versed with an Intel i3-1215U (0.9 GHz up to 4.40 GHz) processor with 6 Cores & 10 MB CPU cache memory. Kickstart deals laptop price: Rs 51,990.

















Find more Kickstarter deals on laptops here.





