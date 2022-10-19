Amazon Great Indian Festival: Clearance Sale Offers Up To 70% Off On Bestselling Appliances

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Haven’t checkout the Amazon Deals on bestselling appliances yet? Don’t delay and hop on the Amazon Great Indian Sale Final Days which is offering a chance to purchase the best washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, microwaves, chimneys, dishwashers, and many more for up to 70% off. This Clearance sale gives out Amazon deals on different variants of appliances.





For example, if you’re seeking washing machines, check out fully automatic front loads, fully automatic top loads, semi automatic, and many other variants of the same. Similarly, if you are looking for refrigerators, you can navigate through single door, double door, side by side, and many such options. And if there’s someone who’s wise and looking to invest in air conditioners in off-season, this Final Days Sale offers Amazon deals on split inverter ACs, 4 star & 5 star ACs, 1,5 ton ACs, and so on.





Moreover, you can also filter Amazon offers on these appliances on the basis of popular brands like Samsung, LG, Godrej, IFB, Bosch, Haier, Whirlpool, Voltas, and so on. So, what’re you waiting for? Please note that this Amazon Great Indian Sale will end on October 23, 2022. Take a look:





Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Deals On Best Appliances





Explore the world of Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 which is offering an excellent chance to purchase some of the finest home appliances for up to 70% off. Ending on October 23, 2022, this Amazon sale offers some of the best washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, microwaves, dishwashers, chimneys, and so on. Let’s start:













Buy Now





Buy this awesome double door refrigerator from LG that comes in a shiny steel design and is available in the 70.3 x 58.5 x 147.5 cm dimension. The offered LG refrigerator has 3 shelves and is ideal for small families & bachelors. LG refrigerator price: Rs 24,490.













Buy Now





Check out this stupendous Elica chimney that is appreciated for its motion sensor control features. Available in black color, the offered kitchen chimney is known for its filter-less technology and has a maximum noise level of 58 dB. Elica chimney price: Rs 11,799.













Buy Now





Get this awesome front loading washing machine from IFB that comes with an in-built heater. The offered IFB washing machine comes in silver color and is appreciated for its aqua energy, child lock, protective rat mesh, and high performance. IFB washing machine price: Rs 24,490.









Buy Now





Purchase this superior top-loading washing machine from Samsung with a diamond drum and a maximum rotational speed of 680 rpm. The offered Samsung washing machine comes in a stylish design and is perfect for families with 3-4 members. Samsung washing machine price: Rs 13,990.













Buy Now





This Amazon sale offers the Samsung solo microwave oven at a staggering discount. Available in a capacity of 23 liters, this Samsung microwave oven can be ideally utilized for reheating, defrosting, and cooking, Moreover, this microwave oven comes with a touch keypad and is extremely easy to clean. Samsung microwave oven price: Rs 6,490.





Buy Now





Try this amazing split AC from Panasonic that is versed with a twin cool inverter compressor. Appreciated for its low noise operation and energy efficiency, this split AC comes with a copper condenser coil and is appreciated for its Shield Blu technology. Panasonic split AC price: Rs 41,990.







Explore more deals on bestselling appliances during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.