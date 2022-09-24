Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Save Up T0 70% on Air Purifiers From Coway, Philips, Mi, And More

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Everyone knows that air pollution is affecting our lungs and one of the best solutions for this is air purifiers. As the Amazon Sale is here, get up to 70% off on top brands like Coway, Philips, MI, and others. These air filters help to remove harmful viruses, bacteria, pet danders, and more easily and make work efficient in the room.





Air purifiers are available in different ranges as per the budget and features, get familiar with the best one that you want for your home and select as per the budget and features. also, check the best air purifier in India and air purifiers for large rooms here that helps make your decision more easily.







Amazon Sale Offers on Air Purifiers

Get familiar with the best air purifiers in India here and grab Amazon Deals during the sale.













Coway has the largest R&D center for air care and this air purifier comes with an anti-virus green HEPA filter that protects you from smoke, dust, and pollen allergen and removes 99.9% of viruses.





It smartly adjusts the air purifier speed based on indoor air quality. Coway Air Purifier Price: Rs 11,990.















These Philips air purifiers come with 4 stages of purification and purifying a standard room in just 12 minutes. It has 4 color indicators that indicate the quality of air and removes 99.99% of bacteria, and viruses tested to remove airborne H1NI1 virus.





It is one of the best air purifiers for home. Save up to 25% during Amazon Great Indian Sale. Philips Air Purifier Price: Rs 8,999.















This MI Air filter comes with a True HEPA filter that effectively removes 99.97% of particles size up to 0.1 microns. It has a touch display for different modes of checking the PM levels, temperature, and humidity, and it works effectively in all seasons.





This MI Air purifier for the home is one of the best options to make your home air clean. Mi Air Purifier Price: Rs 9,970.















Dyson air purifier comes with an intelligent purification process that removes 99.95% of allergens & pollutants like bacteria, viruses, pet dander, and more. The two intelligent sensors continuously monitor the air quality and make the air room fresh.





Get 36% off this Air purifier during the Amazon Sale. Dyson Air Purifier Price: Rs 27,900.







Explore more Air Purifiers here.







Amazon Deals on Air Purifiers Under 10000











Explore more Air Purifiers Under 10000 during this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.