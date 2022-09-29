Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Best Ink Tank Printers From HP, Epson, Brother, Etc

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: A color printer will allow your pages and items to be printed in color and these ink tank printers are known for their high performance and sophisticated results. For people who are looking for home or office use, then these ink tank printers are the best among all.





Also, get familiar with the best color printers in India and Best 3D printers in 2022. Select from the top picks that have been mentioned below to make the printing work more efficient with ease. Choose from HP, Epson, Canon, and more.

Read More: HP and Dell Laptops offer during Amazon Great Indian sale 2022.









Amazon Sale Offers on Best Ink Tank Printers

Get familiar with the best ink Tank printers that are known for their durable lifespan and offer great printing.









Buy Now

Grab 12% off on this ink tank printer that can print, scan, and copy and you can also connect it with wifi and USB. It can print 33 pages of black and white and 15 color prints in one minute. It is an ideal product for home and office usage as black and white copy cost 7 Paisa and color print cost 15 Paise per print.





It is one of the best printers which is value for money. Epson Printer Price: Rs 15,799.





Read More: Amazon Sale Offers on single door refrigerators.











Buy Now

HP is one of the trusted names in the printer world and this HP Printer comes with an easy refill ink tank system and has transparent tanks to easily monitor them and it is one of the best printer ink tanks. It will cost 10 Paise for black and white and 20 Paisa for color print.





It is very easy to install and suitable for heavy printing. HP Printer Price: Rs 8,499.













Buy Now

Save 23% off on this Canon Ink Tank printer which is compatible with Windows 10 and has automatic system notification for ink levels and the color cartage can be used as an option. It can print 150 to 1500 pages in a month which is quite good for home and office use.





These Canon printers have multiple printing options. Canon Printer Price: Rs 12,079.











Buy Now

This Brother all-in-one printer is known for handling many print jobs with a 150 sheets paper tray that is adjustable for different sizes. It comes with a transparent tank cover that allows for easy front access to the embedded ink tank. One of the best printers for home. Brother Printer Price: Rs 13,299.











Buy Now

Here is another ink tank printer from Canon that comes with 19% off during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. It comes with 2-sided duplex printing to save paper and avoid the hassle of manually printing 2 sides.





It is known for printing the best quality prints and overall a good product for home and office. Epson Printer Price: Rs 24,199.







Explore more Best Ink Tank Printers.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.