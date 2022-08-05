Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Up to 70% Off On Speakers From Marshall, Boat, Sony, And Many More





The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale covers all the categories. During the Amazon Sale on electronics, you can save big with discounts up to 70% off on speakers. Amazon will provide a 10% instant discount on SBI bank cards. Those who have this card will thus be able to purchase products at reduced prices.

This is the right time to upgrade your old speaker with a new one during this Amazon Freedom Sale. You can get a great discount on almost all the brands.





If you do not wish to speed much and have a limited budget you can check out the options for speakers up to 1500, 1500 to 3000, 3000 to 6000, and above 6000.





Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker





This handy and portable speaker from Zebronics comes with multi-connectivity options like wireless BT/USB/micro SD and AUX. The speaker comes with a call function along with a built-in FM radio too. You can listen to your favorite track for up to 10 hours. Original Price: Rs 999. Deal Price: Rs 499





Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – New and improved smart speaker with Alexa





This speaker from Echo Dot can be carried anywhere and operated by voice. You can also pair your phone with it. Simply ask Alexa for music, news, sports scores, weather, alarms, children's rhymes, and stories. Original Price: 4495. Deal Price: 2999





Portronics SoundDrum P 20W

Dance to your favorite music with this sleek 20W speaker from Portronics. With its smart Bluetooth interface, it provides seamless connectivity. With its AUX In port, you can expand its compatibility and play any audio through it. This speaker gives you the best sound quality. Original Price: 3499. Deal Price: 2199





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.