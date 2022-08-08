Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Up to 60% off on Front Load Washing Machines From Samsung, LG, And Many More

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Washing machines are one of the essential appliances for the home, you have the chance to save up to 60% off during this Amazon Sale. Front load washing machines clean more effectively than others and save electricity in the long run. Moreover, it delivers higher spin speeds helping you dry your clothes faster and gentler.





These front load washing machines are durable and most of them come with 5-star ratings. Choosing the right washing machine is not an easy task as it is necessary to have the latest features under the budgeted price range. Here we are giving you 5 top deals on front load washing machines during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. check and grab the deal. You can also save an additional 10% via using an SBI Credit card.













Samsung 6.0 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine







This Samsung front load washing machine comes with digital inverter technology for superior energy efficiency, minimal noise, and long-lasting performance. It is a 5-star rating product with 3 years on product and 10 years on motor warranty.





The powerful hygiene steam cycle improves the cleaning quality wash. During the sale, save up to 18%.





Samsung Front Load Washing Machine Price: Rs 26,900 Deal Price: Rs 21,990.





Reason to Buy:







Protect your clothes from being damaged.

A quick wash mode is a perfect solution for your busy life.







LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine







This LG is one of the best front loading washing machines suitable for 3-4 members' families. It comes with 1200 RPM for high spin speed for fast drying. It has 10 wash programs for every type of fabric.





With LG inverter direct drive technology, for enhancing washing performance, durability, and reducing noise and vibration. As the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is here, save up to 37%.





LG Front Load Washing Machine Price: Rs 46,990 Deal Price: Rs 29,490.





Reason to Buy:







More durability with less noise and vibration.

It comes with complete touch control.







Bosch 7 kg Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine







This Bosch fully automatic front loading washing machine is an ideal product for medium families and it comes with 5-star ratings. It has a 1200 RPM spinning speed to offer quick drying.





It has Anti-vibration side panels that reduce noise & vibration to a minimum.





Bosch Front Load Washing Machine Price: Rs 48,590 Deal Price: Rs 31,490.





Reason to Buy:







The LED display offers an easy operational panel.

It offers the shortest wash cycle.







IFB 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine







This IFB is a fully automatic front load washing machine suitable for single or small families. It has an 800 RPM higher spin speed for fast drying and a 5-star rating product for better efficiency.





It monitors voltage fluctuations and powers a dual steam cycle for power cleaning.





IFB Front Load Washing Machine Price: Rs 27,690 Deal Price: Rs 23,490.





Reason to Buy:







The time saver option saves up to 45% of the time in washing.

It comes with active color protection.







LG 6 Kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine







This LG 6 Kg inverter-based fully automatic front washing machine has the best wash quality and is water efficient. It is suitable for small families and comes with a 2-year product and 10 years on motor warranty.





It comes with 10 wash programs for every type of fabric. As the sale is here, save 26% on this product.





LG Front Load Washing Machine Price: Rs 33,990 Deal Price: Rs 24,990.





Reason to Buy:







Full touch control.

It comes with a child lock option.







Check out more Deals on the front loading washing machines during the Amazon Great Festival sale here.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.