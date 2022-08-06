Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Get Up to 50% Off on Top-Selling WiFi Routers From TP-Link, D-Link, Netgear, and more

As the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is here, you can save up to 50% off on wifi routers on top-selling routers brands like TP-link, D-link, Netgear, and more on Amazon. Adding a best-in-quality wifi router at home with a high-frequency network will increase your internet speed and allow better gaming or working experience.





Swapping out your existing router with a new one will make your laptop, smart TV, or gaming console work faster than ever. As there is a wide range of varieties available in the market, sometimes it is difficult to choose the best one under the budget. Here at Jagran Top Deal, grab the best and top-notch deals on wifi routers. As the bank offers are going during the sale, you can save an additional 10% via using an SBI credit card.













Netgear Orbi High-Performance Tri-band Mesh WiFi











Netgear is one of the leading brands in the routers categories, this Orbi high-performing covers up to 5000 square feet, and allows you to get rid of wifi boosters. It is one of the best wifi routers for home.





It comes with best-in-class antivirus and data theft protection for all of your smart devices. It is also compatible with Amazon Echo/Alexa to control your home network wifi in minutes. Grab 53% off on this during the Amazon offer sale.





Wifi Router Price: Rs 37,999 Deal Price: Rs 17,998.





Key Features:







Get whole home coverage with higher performance wifi.

Advanced threat protection & smart parental control.

TP-Link Dual Band Wireless Cable Router









This TP-link dual band comes with 3 external antennas that provide a stable signal with superior wireless coverage. It has different working modes like router mode, access point mode, and Range extender mode.





It comes with 733Mbps dual band connections to ensure amazing wireless performance. Save 42% off on this TP-Link wifi router.





Wifi Router Price: Rs 2,399 Deal Price: Rs 1,399.





Key Features:







It provides a stable omnidirectional signal and superior wireless coverage.

It comes with an easy setup and use.





D-Link DIR-615 Wireless-N300 Router









D-Link is one of the leading wireless router brands. This one comes with a high-gain Omni Antenna That supports multiple operating modes like a router, AP, Repeaters, and more. Download the D-Link setup app on your mobile for easy installation.





It comes with a 3-year warranty and provides alternatives without compromising performance. Save 56% on this D-Link wireless router.





Wifi Router Price: Rs 1,800 Deal Price: Rs 798.





Key Features:







Delivering great wireless performance.

Super easy setup.







Check more deals on Wireless Wifi Routers during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2022 here





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.