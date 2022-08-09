Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 Offers: OnePlus Nord, Redmi, And Similar 5G Phones Under 25000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 Offers: Mobile phones are a basic need for all now and when it comes to buying the best phone, everyone gets confused sometimes from their high prices but now no more searches for low prices and compromise your needs. Amazon sales present you with the best offer on the 5G phone of your choice and give you a chance to bring it home at a very low price. So if you are thinking to buy a 5G phone then it's a great time to grab this opportunity and buy the latest phone in your range and choice. Just read this article and find your soulmate.







Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get More In Less







OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G









OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G phones come with a display of 6.59 Inches and 2412 x 1080 pixels resolution. The battery power of this mobile is 5000mAh and has a camera quality is 64MP Main Camera with EIS, 2MP Depth Lens, and 2MP Macro Lens, Front Camera is 16MP. Original Price: Rs 19,999. Deal Price: Rs 18,999.







Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G









Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G phones come with a super AMOLED display of 16.94cm. The battery power of this mobile is 5000mAh and has a 108MP triple camera set up with 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor for flawless photography. Original Price: Rs 28,999.Deal Price: Rs 24,999.







OPPO F21 Pro









OPPO F21 Pro 5G phones come with a display of 6.43" inch FHD, AMOLED Punch-hole, and 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The battery power of this mobile has 4500 mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC Charging and comes with AI triple camera setup - 64MP + 2MP + 2MP with microlens & 32MP Front Camera. Original Price: Rs 27,999. Deal Price: Rs 22,999.





Samsung Galaxy M33 5G









Samsung Galaxy M33 5G phones come with an LCD display of 6.6-inch, FHD, and 1080x2400 pixels resolution which is protected by gorilla glass 5. The battery power of this mobile has 6000 mAh with a versatile quad camera setup of 50MP, 2MP Depth, 2MP Macro, and 8MP Front Camera. Original Price: Rs 25,999. Deal Price: Rs 20,499.







Xiaomi 11i 5G









Xiaomi 11i 5G phones come with a 6.67-inch Full HD and AMOLED display. The battery power of this mobile has 5160 mAh Li-Polymer with 108MP Rear Camera and 16MP Front Camera. Original Price: Rs 31,999. Deal Price: Rs 22,980.











Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.