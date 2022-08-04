Amazon Freedom Sale 2022: Dates, Early Access to Prime Members, and more

Amazon Freedom Sale 2022: The E-commerce giant Amazon is coming with one of the biggest sales Amazon Great Freedom Sale on the occasion of India’s Independence Day. This sale will start on the 6th and will go on till 10th August 2022 for five days. As always, Prime members will get early access to the sale one day earlier.





This Amazon Freedom Sale offers several deals and discounts across different categories including smartphones, laptops, beauty products, consumer electronics, home & kitchen appliances, Amazon Devices, and more. The sale will include newly launched products from top brands like OnePlus, Boat, HP, and more. The Kickstarter early deals that are part of the Freedom sale are already live, and it is a great opportunity to purchase gifts for your loved one as Rakshabandhan is also coming. Let’s check out the complete details about the sale.









Amazon Freedom Sale 2022: Early Access for Prime Members







The Independence sale will start on 6th August but the Prime Member will get early access to the Freedom sale on 5th August 2022.





Amazon Independence Day Sale 2022: Up to 75% off on Electronics & Accessories





Buyers can get up to 75% off on electronics and accessories. It includes laptops, fitness bands, TWS headphones, cameras, Amazon Devices, computer accessories, storage devices, and more.





Amazon Freedom Sale: Up to 70% off on Home & Kitchen items





Get up to 70% off on home & kitchen items like mixer grinders, spin mops, face masks, towels, stainless steel flask, and more.





Great Freedom Festival Sale: Up to 40% off on Mobile and Accessories





It’s time to upgrade your smartphone as the Amazon Freedom Sale is offering up to 40% off mobile and accessories. Choose from the top brands like OPPO, Vivo, Apple, Samsung, and more.





Top Deals to Grab During Amazon Freedom Sale 2022





Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB









Get 29% off on this Samsung smartphone. It has a 6000mAh strong battery with Android v11.0, One UI 3.1 operating system with MediaTek | Helio G80 Octa Core Processor 2GHz,1.8GHz for better performance.





It has 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera.





Original Price: Rs. 16,999 Deal Price: Rs 11,999.





LG 260L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator









Grab 38% off on this frost-free double-door LG 260L refrigerator. It is loaded with all top features like door cooling, multi-air flow, and an Anti-bacterial gasket.





One of the best refrigerators for medium to large families.





Original Price: Rs. 40,399 Deal Price: Rs 25,090.







AmazonBasics Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with 20 kPa Power Suction









This AmazonBasic Vacuum cleaner comes with Strong suction of 200 Air Watt and a vacuum of 20 KPa. It is quite convenient for daily use, especially for wet mopping and dry sweeping.





It comes with an ergonomic handle and wheels for easy movement and 360° rotation. As the Amazon Freedom sale is here, get 47% off on this product.





Original Price: Rs. 7000 Deal Price: Rs 3699.





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.