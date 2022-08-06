Amazon Freedom Sale: Save Up to 40% off on Single Door Refrigerator brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej, and More

As the Amazon Great Freedom Sale is live, you have the chance to grab up to 40% off on single door refrigerators. These are quite perfect for bachelors, and small-sized families, and are also available at a very affordable price range. Nowadays, the refrigerator is considered to be an essential appliance used in many homes. Based on different brands and features, it is very difficult sometimes to choose them among all.





To ease your efforts, we are giving you some of the top deals on single door refrigerators on the basis of their capacity, technology, star ratings, durability, and more. As the sale is here, grab the top deals and save 10% extra by using the SBI credit card.













LG 190L 5 Star Smart Inverter Single Door Refrigerator









This LG smart Inverter single door refrigerator comes with 190 Liters capacity and is suitable for bachelors and small families. It is a 5-star rating product that is best in class efficiency and comes with a 1-year product and 10-year compressor warranty.





This single door refrigerator LG comes with direct cool technology for fast ice-making in just 108 minutes. Save 29% during the Amazon Sale.





LG Single Door Refrigerator Price: Rs 24,399 Deal Price: Rs 17,390.





Key Features:





It comes with an auto-smart connection with the home inverter.

Slight operational and highly durable product.







Samsung 192 L Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator









This Samsung single door refrigerator comes with a 192-liter capacity which is suitable for 2-3 family members. It comes with an anti-bacterial gasket that helps keep the door liner clean and prevents the build-up of fungi and bacteria inside the refrigerator.





It has more bottle space as compared to others in this range with a deep door guard. It also runs on solar energy within a 100v-300v voltage range. Grab 12% off during the sale.





Samsung Single Door Refrigerator Price: Rs 14,900 Deal Price: Rs 13,190.





Key Features:





Completely stabilizer-free operation.

Suitable for small families.







Whirlpool 190 L Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator









This Whirlpool single door refrigerator comes with 4-star ratings with the 1-year product and a 10-year compressor warranty. It comes with up to 9 hours of cooling retention during power cuts.





It has an anti-bacterial gasket and also auto-connect mode with a home inverter when needed. Get 12% off during the Amazon Sale.





Whirlpool Single Door Refrigerator Price: Rs 17,300 Deal Price: Rs 15,290.





Key Features:





Quick chill zone with easy slide action.

Stabilizer-free operation.







