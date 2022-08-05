Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Up to 50% off on Top Loading Washing Machines From Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Etc

As the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is here, you can save up to 50% on washing machines. When it comes to washing machines, the top load washing machines are the most popular and one of the most selling products in this category. They allow for easy access to your clothes and are said to be more gentle on your clothes than the front load washing machines.





Here we are sharing with you some of the finest offers during the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale in which you can save a good amount of money. These are the best top-load washing machines from prestigious brands in India to buy online. You can also save up to 10% via making the payment using an SBI credit card. Let's check out the deals and grab them.









Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Top Choices





Top Deals on Top Loading Washing Machines





Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine









This Samsung top loading fully automatic machine is suitable for 3-4 member families and it is quite affordable as compared to others. It has a 6 wash program and it comes with 2 years comprehensive and 2 years on motor warranty.





It comes with 680 RPM for a higher spin speed for fast drying. Save 14% on this product during the sale.





Original Price: Rs. 16,800 Deal Price: Rs. 14,490.





Reason to Buy:







Available in a stylish design.

Diamond drum for gentle fabric care.





Panasonic 6 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine









This Panasonic top loading washing machine comes with great wash quality and is one of the best products for bachelors or small families. It comes with a one-touch wash program that weighs the load accurately.





It has a magic filter in the washer that effectively traps dirt while washing the clothes. It has a 680 RPM motor for fast drying. Grab a 33% discount during the Freedom Sale 2022.





Original Price: 20,000 Deal Price: 13,490.





Reason to Buy:





Fuzz control technology for a better washing experience.

The one-touch smart wash makes it more convenient.









Whirlpool 7.5 Kg 5 Star Royal Plus Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine









Whirlpool is one of the known brands and this top-loading washing machine comes with 12 wash programs all you need is to push 3 simple buttons for a complete wash. It has a 6th sense smart sensor that indicates low voltage or water conditions.





It has a special program called Spiro wash that provides 20% better wash and it is a 5-star rating product for energy-efficient washing. As Amazon Sale is here, save 13% on this top-loading washing machine.





Original Price: Rs. 20,300 Deal Price: Rs. 17,690.





Reason to Buy:





Auto tub clean system.

It has a 12-wash program for every fabric.













LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine











This LG top-loading washing machine is a 5-star rating product that is energy efficient. It is suitable for small families and bachelors, it comes with a 2-year warranty on product and 10 years on motor. It is one of the best top loading washing machines in India.





It comes with a turbo drum, the most powerful wash & that removes the toughest dirt through a strong water stream. As the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is here, save 22% on this.





Original Price: Rs. 21,490 Deal Price: 16,690.





Reason to Buy:





It comes with a smart inverter motor.

Tub Clean thoroughly sterilizes both the inner and outer tub.







