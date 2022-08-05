Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is Live for Prime Members: Grab Early Access Deals Now!

Are you a Prime user? Get ready to witness one of the biggest Amazon sales early, the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2022. Get the best offers on top brands in various categories including 60+ new launches during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2022 early access deals, exclusively for prime members.

By Shashvat Vats
Fri, 05 Aug 2022 12:10 AM IST
Amazon sale for prime members is live

The Amazon Freedom Sale is going live from 6th August and will go on till 10th August, but the sale is live for Prime members. This year the Freedom sale is coming for 5 days with huge discounts and deals on mobile phones, laptops, washing machines, refrigerators, TVs, electronics, beauty products, and more. 


This Amazon sale will also include some of the launches from top brands like Boat, OnePlus, Samsung, and more. The giant E-commerce platform also set up curated stores to bring out the best deal for its customers. During the sale, you can save an extra 10% by making payments through an SBI Credit card. If you are a Prime member, then get ready to witness one of the biggest sales on India’s Independence Day as the sale is live for Prime members. 



Amazon Freedom Sale is Live: Early Access to Prime Members 


The Amazon Freedom Sale is live for Prime members and for non-Prime members it will start on 6th August 2022. Also, you can explore some of the finest new launches on this Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2022.

 

Get ready to witness huge deals and discounts on top categories like electronics, home, and kitchen, mobile, and accessories, fashion, books, toys, grooming products, and more.

If you are not a Prime member, it’s time to take the membership. 


Freedom Sale 2022: Top Deals to Grab


Amazon Freedom Sale Early Access Deals On Mobile Phones



Amazon Freedom Sale Early Access Deals On Fashion




Amazon Freedom Sale Early Access Deals On Headphones






Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on Washing Machines



Amazon Sale Offers Discounts on Refrigerators




Amazon Sale on TVs



Amazon Deals on Laptops




Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

