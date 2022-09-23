Amazon Festival Sale 2022: Save Up to 70% on Recliner Sofas And Chairs

Amazon Festival Sale: A recliner is an armchair or a couch that reclines when the back of the chair is lowered. Get up to 70% off on this recliner during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale from top brands made with best-in-quality materials like leather, foaming, and more. These modern reclining chairs come with an adjustable headrest, lumbar support, and an independent footstool that adjusts with the weight and angle of the user’s legs.





Also, check out the best L shaped sofas, Sofa Cum beds, and many more here. As the sale is live, you have the option to grab the best recliner sofa or chair. You can also save an additional 10% by making the payment through an SBI credit card.









Make yourself more comfortable with recliner sofas and chairs, and grab the best one during the sale period.













This AmazonBasics recliner is quite comfortable and made with the best quality leatherette and has an attractive design in brown color. It has also passed the test of 100kg weight on each seat and it is one of the best recliner sofas.





Get 54% off on this recliner. Solimo Recliner Price: Rs 22,799.















This Wakefit recliner chair has 3 recliner positions and it is made upholstered with leatherette fabric. It comes with superior quality and you just simply push it back to make yourself more comfortable.





The metal-to-floor mechanism makes this recliner more comfortable and easy to use. Wakefit Recliner Price: Rs 14,250.

















This recliner is available with a contemporary design that is perfect for brightening up your house and it has three recliner positions: sitting, reading, and watching. The polyester used for upholstery is also a highly tensile and durable material.





It is one of the most ergonomic chairs for longer sitting situations. Grab 55% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Cairo Recliner Price: Rs 34,999.















These Interio leatherette recliners come with supreme cushioning and excellent upholstery with better durability. The stunning and classy design makes it ideal for your bedroom and living room.





It is made as an Indian product that comes with an imported mechanism for duality and it can be installed in minutes. Get 37% off during Amazon Sale offers on these recliners. Interio Recliner Price: Rs 21,899.





Amazon Sale Offers on Recliner Chairs









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.