Amazon Diwali Sale 2022: OnePlus Smartphones For Up To 40% Off During The Final Days Deals

Amazon Diwali Sale 2022: In the race for smartphones there are many brands like Redmi, Samsung, Vivo, etc but OnePlus without any doubt wins the match. OnePlus smartphones compete the Apple in terms of features and quality, Amazon Deals gives you a chance to grab this at a great price. Well! If you are one of those who are looking for the best Amazon Deal on OnePlus phones then you have landed at the exact page, Amazon Offers is here to give you eye-catchy Amazon Deals that are really going to make your Amazon Sale shopping experience fabulous.







Moreover, in this Amazon Sale Today you can save upto 40% on these stylish and latest OnePlus phones, with the exchange Amazon offers you up to 30000 off.





Also Read: Amazon Sale 2022 On Best 4K HD TV: Final Days Deals On Mi, Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus, And Sony TVs.





Amazon Sale Today On OnePlus Smartphones: Popular Picks

Below we have listed a few top-rated OnePlus smartphones from Amazon Sale Today to give you the best purchasing options.













Buy Now





OnePlus phones features, a Hasselblad camera for mobile, nightscape, ultra HDR, smart scene recognition, portrait mode, pro mode, panorama mode, tilt-shift mode, long exposure mode, 150° wide-angle mode, dual-view video, movie mode, xpan mode, many more. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Phone Price: Rs 71,999. Deal Price: Rs 66,999.









Buy Now





OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a very cost-friendly option to purchase a well-featured smartphone. This phone offers you a 64MP main camera with EIS, 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens, front camera, and 16MP Sony IMX471. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Phone Price: Rs 21,999. Deal Price: Rs 20,999.











Buy Now





OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Edition’s boxy design looks nice, cover quality is very nice. The screen is bright even in sunlight if you select auto brightness. Also screen color and touch response feel premium. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Phone Price: Rs 38,999. Deal Price: Rs 32,999.





Read More: Amazon Sale Today On Sports Shoes: Puma, Sparx, Skechers, Bata, And Adidas Shoes On Discounts.









Buy Now





OnePlus Nord 2T 5G presents a cool look phone that is going to match your getup. And if we talk about features this phone is going to give you a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 and OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera with 120-degree FOV, and a 2MP mono lens with Dual LED Flash. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Phone Deal Price: Rs 28,999.















Buy Now





OnePlus 10T 5G gives you a top-notch display, a gorgeous display, heavyly and seriously powerful device. You will get a silky buttery experience with blazing-fast performance and good sound quality. The form factor is really good. OnePlus 10T 5G Phone Deal Price: Rs 55,999.





Buy Now

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Phone Price: Rs 18,999









Buy Now

OnePlus 5T Phone Price: Rs 22,999









Explore more offers on OnePlus phones here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.