Amazon Deals Today On Whirlpool Refrigerators: Sale On Single Door, Double Door, And Multi Door Fridges

Amazon Deals Today: The refrigerator is one of the must-have appliances for every home as it not only cools down beverages but also keeps fruits and vegetables fresh for a longer period. There are a number of brands available in the market that offer a wide range of fridges with multi features. Whirlpool is one of the leading brands in this category and as the Amazon sale is here, you have the chance to grab huge discounts on Whirlpool refrigerators.





Also, get familiar with the best refrigerators in India and the best LG refrigerators in India here which makes it easier for you to choose the best one of all. These fridges come with multiple features like inverter technology and others that offer optimum cooling and retain cooling for the longer term. Grab the best Amazon deals.







Amazon Sale Offers on Whirlpool Refrigerators

Check out the best Amazon Deals on top-notch Whirlpool refrigerators that are best suited for small to medium-sized, and large families.













Get 13% off on this 190 L single door refrigerator best suited for bachelors and small to medium-sized families. It offers 9 hours of cooling retention during power cuts and it offers better cooling with low maintenance. It also comes with an easy defrosting mechanism and ensures hassle-free use of the fridge. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 12,490.















Get 14% off on this Multi Door refrigerator that comes with better cooling retention and no odor mixing with up to 32 L of larger storage space. The 6th sense technology keeps fruits and vegetables fresh for a longer period. The Zeolite technology prevents excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 26,490.















Get 18% off on this Multi door refrigerator during the Amazon Sale 2022. It comes with auto defrost to stop unnecessary ice build-up. It is best suited for small to medium-sized families and also comes with cooling retention technology during power cuts. Grab the best Amazon offers for 2022 here on refrigerators. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 31,990.















Get a huge discount on this whirlpool double door refrigerator that comes with IntelliSense inverter technology that auto connects to the home inverter and adapts cooling according to internal load. The microblock prevents up to 99% of bacterial growth and keeps fruits and vegetables fresh for a longer time. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 26,290.

















Get 27% off this Whirlpool fridge during the Amazon sale today. It comes with adaptive intelligence that continuously analyzes the data and ensures optimum cooling for long-lasting freshness. It is one of the best refrigerators in India for medium to large-sized families as it has ample space for storage. Grab the Amazon sale offers. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 34,990.















Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.