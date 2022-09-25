Amazon Deals Today on Multi Door Refrigerators Save Up to 50% on Samsung, Whirlpool, and More

Amazon Deals Today: Refrigerators are one of the must-have appliances for every home whether you are a couple, small, or a large family. Single door and double are the best ones for small and medium-sized families but for large ones, a multi door fridge is the best suited. As the Amazon Sale is here, grab 50% off on top multi door refrigerators from various brands like Samsung, Hisense, Whirlpool, and more.





These multi door refrigerators are quite suitable for families with 5-7 members as it has ample space for veggies, fruit, and beverages. Check out the best refrigerators in India, 5 star refrigerators for better energy saving, and more here.

Read More: Amazon Sale Today offers on 4K TVs.







Check out the best Amazon Deals on multi door refrigerators that are perfect for large families, and have plenty of space.









Grab 18% off on this Samsung multi door refrigerator that comes with a 580 L capacity which is quite enough for large families. It came with auto defrost to prevent ice build-up and the digital inverter compressor makes it more energy efficient with less noise and more durable.





One touch panel allows easy access and the twin cooling technology makes it cool from everywhere. Samsung Refrigerator Price: Rs 71,990.





Read More: Amazon Great Indian Sale Today Offers in Gaming Keyboard.













Get 17% off on this Whirlpool multi door refrigerator that comes with 6th sense technology and has an exclusive bottom drawer for fruits and vegetables. The Zeolite technology prevents excessive ripening of fruits and vegetables, thereby keeping them fresher for longer.





It is one of the best multi door refrigerators. Whirlpool Refrigerator Price: Rs 25,490.

















Save 25% on this Panasonic multi door refrigerator which is quite suitable for large families that come with auto defrost to prevent ice build-up. It comes with a digital inverter compressor that makes it more durable and energy efficient with less noise.





Its AG clean technology keeps the bacteria out and molds up to 99.9% inside the fridge compartment. Panasonic Refrigerator Price: Rs 71,690.





Read More: Amazon Sale Offers on Premium Headphones.











Grab 30% off on this AmazonBasics refrigerator which is loaded with an intelligent cooling system that has an entire smooth airflow in the fridge. It is also equipped with a special compartment that can switch between fridge and freezer mode.





It has ample space to store veggies, fruits, beverages, and more. AmazonBasics Refrigerator Price: Rs 69,990.











Grab 35% off on this Hisense refrigerator that comes with a digital inverter compressor which makes it more energy efficient, and durable with less noise. It has an auto defrost system to prevent ice build-up.





It comes with 507 L of capacity which is good enough for large families. Hisense Refrigerator Price: Rs 62,990.





Explore more Multi Door Refrigerators Here.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.