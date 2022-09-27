Amazon Deals Today On Best Washing Machines: Get Up To 50% Off From LG, Samsung, And Bosch

Amazon Deals Today: Most of us spend a lot of time washing and drying our clothes which is time-consuming. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is running appealing discounts on the best washing machines with dryers to ease your cleaning process.

By Sneha Singh
Tue, 27 Sep 2022 11:34 AM IST
Amazon Deals Today On Washing Machines | Image Source: Pexel

Amazon Deals Today: Washing clothes in bulk could be a hassle, especially during winters when there is limited sunshine. During those days washing and drying heavy clothes like blankets, sweaters, shawls, etc can be very difficult. To give you relief while washing clothes Amazon Sale  offers eye-catchy discounts on washing machines from Samsung, LG, Bosch, Whirlpool, IFB, and more. You can save up to 50% off on the best washing machines. 


Washing machines are the best and clear choice for anyone who is environmentally conscious as it consumes less water while washing clothes. These are the easiest and simplest ways to clean clothes. Both the washer and dryer function separately. 


Amazon Deal Up To 40% Off On Fully Automatic Washing Machine



Amazon Sale Offers Up To 50% Off On Semi Automatic Washing Machines



Amazon Deals Today On Washing Machines With Dryers


LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Heater 


amazon sale

This fully automatic washing machine comes with 7 kgs making it suitable for 3-4 family members. The feature of 6 Motion DD technology can wash any fabric and also provides the option of steam washing. It comes with touch control to provide better convenience. LG Washing Machine Price: Rs 28,890.


Bosch 6 kg  Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 

 

amazon sale


Bosch washing machine with dryer is ideal for bachelors.  The offered washing machine features 3 suspensors which provide better stability. The large drums give a damage-free wash to your clothes. The tumble dry features easily dry your clothes without damaging the fabric of the clothes. Bosch Washing Machine Price: Rs 24,990.


Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine 

 

amazon sale


Purchase this stupendous washing machine from Samsung which comes in a stylish design and LED control panel. It comes with powerful filtration that accumulates particles from your clothes to keep them clean and tidy. Amazon Deal Today gives you a chance to buy this washing machine at the lowest price: Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 14,290.


Panasonic 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

 

amazon sale


The fully automatic washing machine from Panasonic suggests the water level by measuring the weight of the load. With its three-beat wash system, a thorough cleaning is guaranteed while also removing debris from the fibers. The one-touch smart wash feature helps achieve the best wash performance. Panasonic Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,490.


Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

