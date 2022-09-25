Amazon Deals Today On Best DSLR Cameras: Save Upto 40% On Canon, Sony, Panasonic, Kodak, And Nikon DSLRs

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is now live with their Amazon Deals to shower eye-catchy discounts on a huge range of products like Electronics, TV, Cooler, Fridges, and more. But during this festivals seasons, if you want to capture lovely moments from your camera, then here Amazon Sale offers you upto 40% off on the best DSLR cameras from brands like Kodak, Canon, Sony, Nikon, and more to give a kick to your photography journey.





So, if you’re in pursuit of DSLR cameras, this is the right time when you can purchase the finest DSLR cameras at very low prices that will be going to fit your budget.





Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Best Offers

Here we have selected a few finest DSLR cameras from well-known brands like Canon, Kodak, Sony, and more to showcase your imagination.















Panasonic LUMIX G7 Easily controls aperture and shutter settings with the front and rear dials while making white balance and ISO adjustments on the fly and capturing sharp images with a high dynamic range and artifact-free performance. Panasonic DSLR Camera Price: Rs 54,990. Deal Price: Rs 37,990.





Canon EOS M50 Mark II builds on the strong performance of the popular EOS M50 with improvements that will be especially notable for content creators like vloggers and more. Their autofocus locks onto the subject faster, and eye detection is improved so it recognizes the eyes and faces further away. Canon DSLR Camera Price: 1,87,951. Deal Price: Rs 1,32,093.

















The Sony Alpha 7R IV captures the mood of each scene and the texture of the subjects. Their BIONZ X imaging engine delivers unprecedented resolution, fine gradation, and low noise to open entirely new dimensions of detail just as pro photographers expect. Sony DSLR Camera Price: 3,21,990. Deal Price: Rs 2,48,998.















Nikon’s 51-point AF system features group-area AF for secure subject tracking and 180K-pixel RGB sensor drastically enhances the accuracy of various auto controls. Their slimmer body with an easier-to-hold deep grip enabled by the monocoque structure, while weighing just approx 640 g. Nikon DSLR Camera Price: Rs 94,950. Deal Price: Rs 84,490.





Amazon Sale Offers - Big Budget Deals













Explore more offers on DSLR cameras here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.