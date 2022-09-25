Amazon Deals Today On Best DSLR Cameras: Save Upto 40% On Canon, Sony, Panasonic, Kodak, And Nikon DSLRs

Amazon deals today give you amazing Amazon offers on DSLR cameras, whether you are a beginner in photography or just an expert, these offers are going to make your festival really happy. During this Amazon sale, you can save upto 40% on Canon, Sony, Panasonic, Kodak, and Nikon DSLRs. Grab this chance now!

By Srishty Kumari
Sun, 25 Sep 2022 06:35 PM IST
Amazon Deals Today | Image Source: Pexels

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is now live with their Amazon Deals to shower eye-catchy discounts on a huge range of products like Electronics, TV, Cooler, Fridges, and more. But during this festivals seasons, if you want to capture lovely moments from your camera, then here Amazon Sale offers you upto 40% off on the best DSLR cameras from brands like Kodak, Canon, Sony, Nikon, and more to give a kick to your photography journey. 


So, if you’re in pursuit of DSLR cameras, this is the right time when you can purchase the finest DSLR cameras at very low prices that will be going to fit your budget.


Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Best Offers

Here we have selected a few finest DSLR cameras from well-known brands like Canon, Kodak, Sony, and more to showcase your imagination. 



Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit - 31% off



Panasonic LUMIX G7 Easily controls aperture and shutter settings with the front and rear dials while making white balance and ISO adjustments on the fly and capturing sharp images with a high dynamic range and artifact-free performance. Panasonic DSLR Camera Price: Rs 54,990. Deal Price: Rs 37,990


Canon EOS M50 Mark II - 30% off



Canon EOS M50 Mark II builds on the strong performance of the popular EOS M50 with improvements that will be especially notable for content creators like vloggers and more. Their autofocus locks onto the subject faster, and eye detection is improved so it recognizes the eyes and faces further away. Canon DSLR Camera Price: 1,87,951. Deal Price: Rs 1,32,093




Sony Alpha ILCE-7RM4A Full-Frame 61.0MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera - 23% off



The Sony Alpha 7R IV captures the mood of each scene and the texture of the subjects. Their BIONZ X imaging engine delivers unprecedented resolution, fine gradation, and low noise to open entirely new dimensions of detail just as pro photographers expect. Sony DSLR Camera Price: 3,21,990. Deal Price: Rs 2,48,998.  



Nikon D7500 20.9MP Digital SLR Camera  - 11% off



Nikon’s 51-point AF system features group-area AF for secure subject tracking and 180K-pixel RGB sensor drastically enhances the accuracy of various auto controls. Their slimmer body with an easier-to-hold deep grip enabled by the monocoque structure, while weighing just approx 640 g. Nikon DSLR Camera Price: Rs 94,950. Deal Price: Rs 84,490


Amazon Sale Offers - Big Budget Deals





Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
