Amazon Deals Today On Best Boomboxes: Get Upto 80% Off On boAt, Blaupunkt, Zebronics, And JBL Boomboxes

Amazon Deals Today is here to give you attractive discounts on the best boomboxes. You can save upto 80% on brands like boAt, JBL, Blaupunkt, and other boomboxes to add spice to your party mood. Now it's time to party!

By Srishty Kumari
Mon, 26 Sep 2022 06:03 PM IST
Read
Amazon Deals Today | Image Source: Unsplash

Amazon Great Indian sale 2022 is here with its Amazon deal on boom boxes. These boomboxes are the best in performance, you can enjoy your party without any interruptions. Moreover, these music players can connect with your mobile phone or tablet and function as portable speakers. If you are thinking to purchase the best quality speakers for your home entertainment, then this is the right time to buy these amazing home party boosters. 


Amazon sale offers you upto 80% off on all branded boomboxes and other music items like Bluetooth speakers, Soundbars, Woofers, and many more to boost up your music experience. 


Great Indian Sale 2022: Best Picks

Below we have shortlisted a few finest boomboxes with Amazon Deals, where you can save upto 80% on brands like JBL, Blaupunkt, Zebronics, and many more.



boAt Stone 1000 14W Bluetooth Speaker - 69% off



boAt has full-range drivers that offer 14W signature sound for a blissful auditory time. Also, you can experience optimum wireless connectivity with the latest Bluetooth v5.0. Its IPX5 is rated to ensure resistance against dust and water scares. boAt Boombox Price: Rs 6,990. Deal Price: Rs 2,184.


Zoook Rocker Thunder Bluetooth Party Speaker - 32% off



Zoook has a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides extended playback and enables you to stream music for upto 4 hours on a full charge. Superior sound quality Whenever life takes you, experience your music with powerful stereo sound and punching bass. Zoook Boombox Price: Rs 2,499. Deal Price: Rs 1,698



Zebronics Zeb-Space Deck PRO Wireless Bluetooth 40W Boombox - 33% off



Zebronics speakers come with a wireless mic and input for one more wireless mic, multi-connectivity options, and control for media/volume control. Sturdy and firm handles on the sides make it easier to carry around the speaker. Zebronics Boombox Price: Rs 8,699. Deal Price: 5,799


Blaupunkt Atomik BB30 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker - 52% off



Blaupunkt’s TWS function allows you to pair two Blaupunkt speakers simultaneously and listen to your music with twice as much power. It is rugged enough to handle your wildest party and its waterproof material withstands any weather and pool parties. Blaupunkt Boombox Price: Rs 7,990. Deal Price: Rs 3,799.



Amazon Sale Offers On Best Boomboxes 







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

