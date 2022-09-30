Amazon Deals Today On Best 65 inch TVs From Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, And More During The Great Indian Sale 2022

Amazon Deals Today: The new TVs are coming up with lots of features like a 4K Ultra HD display that offers an amazing viewing experience. If you are looking for a big-size TV, then a 65 inch TV is one of the best choices. As the Amazon sale is here, grab huge discounts on 65 inch TV from top brands like Sony, OnePlus, Redmi, and more. They are loaded with inbuilt speakers with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality.





Get familiar with the best TV in India, and 65 inch TV price in India here, and select the best to get the theater-like experience at your home.





Amazon Sale Offers on 65 inch TVs

Get the theater-like viewing experience at your home with 65 inch TVs loaded with lots of features.









Grab 37% off on this big screen Sony TV that comes with a 4K ultra HD display with 178 degrees wide viewing angle for a better viewing experience. The 20 Watts speakers bring out the best audio quality and it is loaded with smart TV features like Voice search, Google Play, with motion Flow XR200.





The powerful processor makes it the best 65 inch TV. Sony LED TV Price: Rs 87,990.











Get 14% off on this OnePlus smart TV that gives a theater-like experience at home. It is loaded with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity. The 30 Watts speakers with Dolby Audio bring out the best sound quality and it is loaded with smart TV features like Kids mode, Game mode, and Google Assistant. 4K ultra HD with 1 billion colors brings out the best display for a better viewing experience. OnePlus LED TV Price: Rs 59,999.















Save 36% off on this Vu smart TV that comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for better connectivity and get the panoramic view from a wide viewing angle technique that protects the picture quality through different viewing angles. It came with an AI booster that adjusts the brightness as per the room light.





It is one of the best 65 inch TVs that comes at an affordable price. Vu LED TV Price: Rs 50,980.











Get 23% off on this Redmi LED TV which is loaded with dual band wifi and a 4K ultra HD display for a better viewing experience. The 30 Watts speakers with Dolby Atmos bring out the best audio experience. It comes with Android TV 10 which makes it easier to perform.





It has an inbuilt Chromecast, and Google Play Store to download a number of your favorite apps. Redmi LED TV Price: Rs 57,999.











This iFFALCON QLED TV comes with a 4K ultra HD and A+ Grade panel with 178 degrees wide viewing angle for a better viewing experience. It is loaded with smart TV features like built-in wifi screen mirroring, and you can download OTTs apps from Google Play Store like Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video, and more. iFFALCON LED TV Price: Rs 68,499.





Explore more 65 inch TVs here.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.