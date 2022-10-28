Amazon Deals Today On Best 4K TVs: Top Choices From Sony, Mi, Redmi, Samsung, And LG TVs

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 11:35 AM IST
Amazon Deals Today On Best 4K TVs: If you are considering buying a smart TV but getting confused to choose the best option for you. Then it would help if you considered buying a 4K TV with smart features to make your entertainment experience smarter. Amazon Sale 2022 is giving you eye-catchy Amazon Offers on these stylish and smart 4K TVs from brands like Sony, Mi, Redmi, Samsung, and LG.
Having this 4K TV means a higher pixel density, producing a more transparent, cleaner, and better-defined picture, with more detail and texture, so you can buy this TV without any doubt. Moreover, this festive season Amazon Offers are giving you more unbelievable Amazon Deals on a huge range of products to make your festive shopping happier.
Also Read: Amazon Sale 2022 Offers Up To 50% Off On Best LED TVs From Redmi, OnePlus, LG, Mi, And Sony TVs.
Amazon Deals Today On Best 4K TVs: Popular Picks
Below we have listed a few of the best-performed 4K TVs from Amazon Sale 2022 to give you the best purchasing option.
Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
Sony smart TV features Google TV, watchlist, voice search, Google play, Chromecast, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, with additional features Apple Airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa display. Sony 55 Inch 4K TV Price: Rs 99,900. Deal Price: Rs 60,999.
Redmi 65 inches 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
This Redmi smart Tv is perfect for a large room area for impeccable visual clarity with over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high deﬁnition viewing experience. Their Dolby Atmos is a leap forward from traditional stereo and surround sound. Redmi 65 inch 4K TV Price: Rs 74,999. Deal Price: Rs 57,999.
OnePlus 43 inches Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
OnePlus Bezel-less design smart TV comes with Dolby to feel crispy dialogues and this smart TV is having more outstanding features like OnePlus connect ecosystem, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and auto low latency mode. OnePlus 43 inch 4K TV Price: Rs 39,999. Deal Price: Rs 26,999.
Mi 50 inches 5X Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV
Mi smart TV is built-in with Chromecast that effortlessly casts photos, videos, and music from your favorite device to the TV. This smart TV has high-quality audio to take you in with truly immersive technology from Dolby and a bezel-less full-screen to experience a premium aesthetic to elevate your home decor. Mi 50 Inch 4K TV Price: Rs 59,999. Deal Price: Rs 39,999.
LG 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
LG smart TV has an advanced image processor that adjusts color for richer, more natural images to enjoy the beauty of nature’s true colors on your TV screen and give you access to connected smart devices remotely from one big screen. With Dolby Audio, you can experience clearer, more immersive theater-quality sound at home on your TV. LG 55 Inch 4K TV Price: Rs 79,990. Deal Price: Rs 46,990.
Samsung 58 inches Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Samsung 4K TV Price: Rs 49,490
VW 32 inches HD Ready LED TV
VW 4K TV Price: Rs 6,799
Explore more offers for 4K TVs here:
Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.