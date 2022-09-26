Amazon Deals On Smart Bands From Mi, Fastrack, Redmi, GOQii, OnePlus, Etc During The Great Indian Sale 2022

Amazon Deals On Smartbands: Since the biggest eCommerce event of the year, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is here, grab this chance to get the best deals on smart bands that are available with discounts up to 70%. This Amazon sale brings you smart bands and activity trackers from reputed brands like Mi, Noise, OnePlus, Redmi, etc. So, why wait when you can choose the best smart bands at curtailed prices?





Take a look at some of the finest purchase options vis-a-vis smart bands that can be purchased online in India:





Amazon Deals On Smart Bands: Top Picks During the Great Indian Sale 2022















Check out this HONOR smart band that is waterproof in nature and has 10 professional workout modes. The offered smart band comes with an Android wear 2.9 operating system and is easily compatible with tablets and smartphones. HONOR smart band price: Rs 4,199.













Fire-Boltt offers this impeccable smart band that comes with a full-touch configuration and has multiple watch faces. The offered smart band, along with tracking, also allows you to make and receive calls. In addition to this, the offered Fire-Boltt smart band comes with a sturdy metal body and a changeable strap. Fire-Boltt smart band price: Rs 2,499.













Purchase this highly popular Xiaomi Mi smart band 6 that comes with a massive AMOLED color display. The offered smart band has a 2-week battery life and is available with a screen size of 1.56 inches. Moreover, this smart band comes with a new SpO2 sensor and precise heart rate monitoring. Xiaomi smart band price: Rs 2,499.













Explore this awesome MI smart band 5 that has a screen size of 3 cm and is versed with attributes like an alarm clock, notifications, and many more. The offered MI smart band comes with a stress monitoring feature and is available with 11 professional sports modes. Mi smart band price: Rs 1,999.













Fastrack, being an eminent brand, comes up with this new Reflex Play smart band that comes with in-built games, BP monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring, and many more features. This Fastrack smart band comes with an immersive 1.3-inch AMOLED display and 25+ multi-sports modes. Fastrack smart band price: Rs 4,994.









Don’t miss this Redmi sports watch that comes with a 1.47-inch screen and is available with an always-on display. The offered smart band comes stress check and SpO2 monitoring. Moreover, this Redmi smart band has 14 days of battery life and is available in glossy black color. Redmi smart band price: Rs 2,499.













Get this unisex activity tracker from Fastrack that is known for its massive color display and has a 10 days battery life. The offered Fastrack smart band comes with a tone silicone strap and is designed using premium quality acrylic material. Fastrack smart band price: Rs 1,647.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are updated with respect to Amazon.