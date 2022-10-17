Amazon Deals On Best Smart Watches: Grab Up To 80% Off On boAt, Fire-Boltt, Fitbit, And Apple Watch

Amazon Deals On Best Smart Watches: This festival season if you are planning to gift something useful and stylish to your loved ones then you have landed on the right page. Here we have picked a few best smart watches from Amazon Great Indian Sale 2022 which is giving you eye-catchy Amazon Deals on best smart watches.





Moreover, these smart watches have many amazing features to make your work smarter and keep you always connected to your phone. You will get updated on your health and location like fitness tracking, music playing, voice commands, calling, and texting which you can do without a phone connected.





Amazon Deals On Best Smart Watches: Top Picks

Below we have listed a few best smart watches for men and women from brands like boAt, Fire-Boltt, Fitbit, and Apple Watch to complete your Diwali 2022 look.









The ultra slim and lightweight design of the watch is ideal to keep you surfing your wave all day, you can monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen levels on the go with the heart rate and SpO2 monitor. The watch supports Google and Apple Fit to seamlessly monitor your health. boAt Smartwatch Price: Rs 6,990. Deal Price: Rs 1,499.





Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling smartwatch enables you to make and receive calls directly from your watch via the built-in speaker and microphone. This smartwatch features a dial pad, and the option to access recent calls & sync your phone’s contacts. You can also listen to songs, track your BP, spo2, and set your reminder of important dates. Fire-Boltt Smartwatch Price: Rs 7,999. Deal Price: Rs 1,999.





boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa in-built voice assistance that sets reminders, alarms, and answers questions from weather forecasts to live cricket scores at your command is another epic choice to go with! This watch has a 1.69" big square color LCD display with a round dial that features a complete capacitive touch experience to let you take control, effortlessly. boAt Smartwatch Price: Rs 7,990. Deal Price: Rs 2,399.





Apple watches offer you all the latest features to complete your requirements like it can track your all daily activities like walking. Blood rate, heart rate, running, yoga, swimming, dance, and many more to keep your health well. Apple Smartwatch Price: Rs 29,900. Deal Price: Rs 23,994.







This smartwatch has advanced features to track your health. This watch is offering you an on-wrist skin temperature sensor, heart rate alert, fast charging, GPS, Alexa Built-in to get quick news, and more without your phone, and use the built-in mic and speaker to take Bluetooth calls hands-free when your phone is nearby. Fitbit Smartwatch Price: Rs 22,990. Deal Price: Rs 20,590.









Explore more offers on branded smartwatches here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.