Amazon Deal Today On Cots: Save Up To 45% From LuvLap, Mee Mee, And More

Amazon Deal Today: When new parents are prepared to welcome their tiny love, baby cribs are their first option. Taking about safety and having a peaceful nap these cots are the best as they provide safety too. Babies enjoy their personal space while playing too. There are different types of baby cots available that you can check out during the Amazon Sale. They are available in various price ranges- 1000-2000, 2000-5000, and above 5000.





Amazon offers discounts on cots from brands like- LuvLap, Mee Mee, R For Rabbit, etc. Babies sleeping in cots tend to walk and stand faster. Parents can relax that their infant is safe even in their absence.





Read More: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 On Large Appliances





Amazon Deal Today On Cots





If you are looking forward to purchasing new cots then we have shortlisted some so that you can check out:





Buy Now





Easy to set up this baby cot from LuvLap is made with a smooth premium finish to keep your infant safe. You can adjust the height of the cot as per your baby’s height. Just place a soft mattress and your baby will stay joyful and comfortable in this cot. This elegant design can add attractiveness to your bedroom. LuvLap Cot Price: Rs 12,199.









Buy Now





The Mee Mee carry cot can also be used as a rocker and a chair. The beautiful design is made of a soft and quilted seat to provide comfortable back support to your kid. To keep your baby safe it comes with a Y-shaped belt. You can carry your infant in this rocker while traveling for a short distance. Mee Mee Cot Price: Rs 1,999.20.





Read More: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale On Gadgets









Buy Now





With the help of this carry cot from Rabbit, you can easily feed your little one. They are available in many colors and also at the best price during the Amazon Sale offers. The lightweight design makes it easy to carry and the side impact protection with softly padded side wings keeps your baby safe. Rabbit Cot Price: Rs 3799.





Read More: Amazon Sale Today Offers On Tablets





Buy Now





You can easily convert this LuvLap cot into a low bed. The 3-Level Height adjustment feature can adjust the height of the cot with the baby's height. Your baby can sleep, play, and relax comfortably in this cot without the fear of rolling down. LuvLap Cot Price: Rs 13,229.





Explore more options on baby cots.





Disclaimer: Jagran's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.