Amazon Deal Today Offers Up To 40% Off On Washing Machines Under 20000

Amazon Deal Today Offers: Washing Machine is one of the must-have appliances that take care of your laundry. They are available in top load, front load, and semi automatic washing machines. If you are a couple or small family which is looking for the same, check out the Amazon Sale Offers and get up to 40% off on washing machines under 20000 that also have all the latest features like digital inverter compressor, fast drying, LED panel for control, and more.





Get familiar with the best washing machines in India and top load washing machines under 20000 here to make the choice easier for you. Grab the best one during this sale.





Check out the best washing machines under 20000 here from top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more here.











Get 17% off on this Samsung washing machine that comes with a 6.5 KG capacity which is enough for couples and small families. The 680 spin speed offers faster drying and it comes with 6 wash programs that cover all types of fabrics.





The diamond-cut drum is designed to wash your clothes gently which makes it one of the best washing machines. Samsung Washing Machine Price: Rs 13,990.





Save 24% on this LG washing machine that comes with a 1350 RPM spin speed for faster drying and requires low water and less energy as compared to a fully automatic washing machine. It has 4 washes that take care of all types of fabrics and it is quite suitable for large families. It has a 3MM plastic cover to make it safe from rats. LG washing Machine Price: Rs 13,490.





It is the number one washing machine brand in India and this 7 kg top load washing machine comes with 12 wash programs and 6th sense smart sensors that indicate any sort of problem during usage.





Whirlpool presents ZPF technology which ensures that the wash tub gets filled 50% faster even if the water pressure is low. Save 17% off on this Amazon Deal. Whirlpool Washing Machine Price: Rs 15,740.











It is a fully automatic washing machine that comes with an 8-wash programmed and 720 RPM spin speed for faster drying. It has a revolutionary wash system that completely soaks the clothes to offer better wash with stain removal.





Control everything with one LED panel. IFB Washing Machine Price: Rs 16,490.











Get 36% off on this Godrej washing machine that comes with a 6.2 kg capacity which is best for couples and small families. The 700 RPM spin speed makes the drying faster and it has 5 wash programs. Then I wash technology, calculate, soak, wash, and dry at the press of a button. Godrej Washing Machine Price: Rs 12,490.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.