5 Gaming Monitors Available For Up To 70% Off During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: The Amazon Republic Day sale is here and it will go on till the 20th of January 2023. During the sale, the e-commerce giant offers attractive deals and discounts in almost every category. If you are looking for a gaming monitor, then you have the chance to get up to 70% Off on top brands like Acer, Zebronics, LG, and more.





The gaming market in India has been growing continuously, and now it has become easier to search for gaming monitors online, especially on Amazon. The new-age gaming monitors are loaded with better refresh rates, low input lag, and quick response for a better gaming experience. They come with high resolution that offers an immersive gaming experience and if you are looking for an upgrade or planning to a new one, then it is the right time to also check out the best gaming monitors in India here.





Grab the best offers during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale on Gaming monitors to enhance your overall gaming experience. During this sale, you can get an additional 10% Off via using an SBI credit card for making payment.







Amazon Republic Day Sale on Gaming Monitors: Top Picks

Check out the top deals on Gaming monitors to enhance your gaming experience. Grab the best Amazon sale offers on top brands.





ZEBRONICS 27-inch Gaming Monitor- 70% Off

Original Price: Rs. 37,999

Deal Price: Rs. 11,499

Get 70% Off on this Zebronics gaming monitor that comes with a 27 Inch display during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023. It comes with an ultra-slim bezel design with a 165Hz refresh rate that also comes with a metal stand. It is one of the best gaming monitors that you can buy during the sale to enhance your gaming experience.





Acer Nitro Vg270 S 27 Inch LCD Monitor- 44% Off

Original Price: Rs. 26,999

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999

Acer Nitro is one of the leading monitor brands in India, getting 44% Off on the Acer Nitro LEC monitor during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023. It is loaded with AMD Radeon Freesync Premium to Eliminate Screen Tearing. It also comes with a 165 Hz refresh rate along with pre-set game modes for a better gaming experience.







LG Ultragear 69 cm Gaming LCD Monitor- 47% Off

Original Price: Rs. 32,000

Deal Price: Rs. 16,999

Get 47% Off on this LG gaming monitor during the Great Republic Day Sale 2023, it comes with a 27-inch display along with 2 HDMI ports. It comes with adaptive technology that allows gamers to get a seamless experience and also eliminates screen tearing and stuttering. It also comes with a 144 Hz refresh rate making it better for ultra gaming.







BenQ Ew3270U 32-Inch Monitor- 38% Off

Original Price: Rs. 44,990

Deal Price: Rs. 27,990

It's time to enhance your visual experience with this BenQ 32 inch monitor. It comes with 38% Off during the Amazon sale 2023. It comes with multiple levels of HDR and brightness intelligence with superior sound quality making it one of the best gaming monitors to buy during this Great Republic Day sale.





Samsung 27-inch Gaming Monitor- 41% Off

Original Price: Rs. 26,900

Deal Price: Rs. 15,813

Get a 27-inch monitor from Samsung with 41% off during the Amazon sale 2023, it is loaded with 3 sided borderless design that also comes with AMD FreeSync premium effortlessly smooth gameplay. It is one of the best Samsung monitors in India that you can buy during the Great Republic Day sale.





Explore more Gaming monitors during this Amazon Great Republic Day sale.





FAQs: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 on Gaming Monitors





1. What is the Amazon Republic Day sale 2023?

The Amazon all-year sale starts with the Great Republic Day sale which is already live. Get amazing deals and discounts on a wide range of products across every category.





2. When is the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023?

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live from 15th January and will go on till 20th January 2023.





3. Which bank offers are available on Amazon's Great Republic Day sale?

During this Amazon sale 2023, the SBI credit card offers an additional 10% Off.





5. Which brands are in focus during the Amazon Republic Day sale?

Some of the major brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, Sony, and more are in main focus.





