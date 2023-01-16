10 Best Smart TV To Look For During The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is offering you up to 70% off on the latest and featured smart TVs. So, if you wish to buy a smart LED TV in a budget range then you won't get a better chance than this Amazon Sale 2023. Amazon Offers you top choices from LG TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Redmi TVs, OnePlus TVs, and many other LED TVs with different size options. Along with discounts, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 also offers a 10% instant discount on UPI payments or SBI credit card payments.





In addition, you will get a discount coupon and exchange offers with free home delivery. So without further delay, look for Amazon Deals and discounts on the best smart TVs and other major appliances.





Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On Smart TVs





Check out all the latest deals and discounts on smart LED TVs with additional blockbuster Amazon offers.





Amazon Sale Today Offers you LG TV 32 inch at 26% off.

Original Price: Rs 22,990

Deal Price: Rs 16,930





This smart TV has a thin bezel and stylish finish that work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience.







You will get this OnePlus 43 inch smart LED TV at 30% off during the Amazon offers.

Original Price: Rs 39,999

Deal Price: Rs 27,999





This OnePlus TV has a Bezel-less design with Dolby to feel crispy dialogues. Moreover, you will get supported apps like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, and Oxygen Play to enhance your home entertainment.





Get this Sony LED TV at 33% off during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023.





Original Price: Rs 85,900

Deal Price: Rs 57,940





This smart TV has unique technology that expands the existing colors of the images to the reproducible colors of the TV.







During the Amazon Deals, you will get a 34% discount on Samsung LED TVs.

Original Price: Rs 70,900

Deal Price: Rs 46,990





Samsung TV has powerful 4K upscaling ensuring you get up to 4K resolution for the content you love.







Amazon Sale Today offers you TCL smart TV 40 inch at 59% off.

Original Price: Rs 40,990

Deal Price: Rs 16,990





This TCL TV provides unlimited movies, TV series, variety shows, cartoons, and sports resources for you to enjoy non-stopped entertainment with your beloved family.







Amazon Sale 2023 is the best time to buy this 55 inch Sony LED TV, as it is available at 38% off.

Original Price: Rs 1,29,900

Deal Price: Rs 80,740





This Sony TV is coming with amazing features like Google TV, watchlist, Ok Google, Google Play, Chromecast, built-In mic, BRAVIA CAM support, and video call with additional features like Apple airplay, Apple home kit, and Alexa.







During the Amazon Deals, you will get this 55 inch LG smart TV at 38% off.

Original Price: Rs 79,900

Deal Price: Rs 45,990





LG TV now features a slimmer design & minimal bezel that completes your home interior and my profile for personalized content recommendations.







Amazon Sale Today is offering you Redmi LED TV at 29% off.





Original Price: Rs 54,999

Deal Price: Rs 38,999





This Redmi TV has impeccable visual clarity with over 8 million pixels for an ultra-high deﬁnition viewing experience.







Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 Offers you Mi LED TV at 33% off.

Original Price: Rs 59,999

Deal Price: Rs 39,999





This smart TV is built-in with Chromecast that effortlessly casts photos, videos, and music from your favorite device to the TV.







Amazon Sale Today offers you Kodak smart TV at a 41% discount.

Original Price: Rs 33,999

Deal Price: Rs 19,999





This smart LED TV is integrated with an Android Operating System to provide content from anywhere in the world.





FAQ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On Smart TVs





What is the Amazon Republic Day sale 2023?

Amazon Great Republic Sale is your one-stop shop for all shopping opportunities with exclusive discounts on top brands and products in all categories.





When is the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023?

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is now live and will continue till 20th January 2023.





What is the Amazon Diwali sale?

Amazon Great Indian sale is known as the Amazon Diwali sale and it brings you blockbuster discounts on all products, making it the perfect time to stock up on major appliances and essentials.





How do I get a 10% discount on Amazon?

Shop on Amazon.in using your SBI Credit Card to avail 10% Instant Discount.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.