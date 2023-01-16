10 Best Alexa Speakers You Should Get During The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 offers you unbeatable deals and discounts on Alexa speakers. You can save up to 60% on Echo Studio, Echo Dot, All new Echo Show, Marshall speakers, Sonos speakers, Bose speakers, and more during the Amazon Sale 2023. Hurry Up!

By Srishty Kumari
Updated: Mon, 16 Jan 2023 05:32 PM IST
Minute Read
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On Alexa Speakers | Image Source: Pexels

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: It’s time to snatch smart Alexa speakers at blockbuster discounts as the first Amazon Sale 2023 is here. Modern life has revolutionized the way of our lives and the new-age Alexa speakers are an integral part of it. And, if you are one of those who wants to get these smart speakers then steal the Amazon offers where you will get up to 60%. You can choose from Echo Studio, Echo Dot, All new Echo Show, Marshall speakers, Sonos speakers, Bose speakers, and many more during the Amazon Deals


In addition, Amazon Sale Today offers you a 10% instant discount on SBI credit card payments and UPI payments. You will also avail of some exciting exchange offers, no-cost EMI offers with free home delivery. 


Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On Alexa Speakers 


Alexa Speakers Price In India
 Echo Studio  Rs 19,999
 Echo Dot (3rd Gen)  Rs 3,499
 All new Echo Show 5  Rs 4,999
 Echo Dot  Rs 4,999
 Eufy Genie Wi-Fi Smart Speaker  Rs 1,999
 All new Echo Show 8  Rs 10,999
 Marshall Uxbridge  Rs 19,997
 Sonos One Bookshelf Speaker  Rs 21,118
 Echo (4th Gen, 2020 release)  Rs 8,499
 LUMIFORD GoFash  Rs 2,199

 

Check out here all the updated deals and discounts on Alexa Speakers during the Amazon Sale 2023. 


  1. Echo Studio

Amazon offers you 13% off on Echo Studio Alexa speakers. 

Original Price: Rs 22,999

Deal Price: Rs 19,999


This smart speaker now features spatial audio processing technology for a wider and more immersive audio experience. 


  1. Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

You are going to save 22% on Echo Dot Alexa speakers during the Amazon Deals. 

Original Price: Rs 4,499

Deal Price: Rs 3,499


This 3rd Gen speaker comes with multiple layers of privacy protection. From the microphone off button to the ability to view and delete your voice recordings. 


  1. All new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)

Amazon Sale Today offers you 44% off on All new Echo Show 5. 

Original Price: Rs 8,999

Deal Price: Rs 4,999


Echo Show 5 is a smart speaker with a 5.5” screen and Alexa that can be operated by voice and can fit on your bedside or coffee table.



  1. Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) with clock

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023, giving you a superb chance to avail of this Echo Dot with clock at a 9% discount. 

Original Price: Rs 5,499

Deal Price: Rs 4,999


Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock has a new spherical design and improved bass performance. 


  1. Eufy Genie Wi-Fi Smart Speaker

Amazon Sale 2023 offers you Eufy smart Alexa speaker at 39% off. 


Original Price: Rs 3,299

Deal Price: Rs 1,999


This smart speaker is built with a 2W speaker that delivers dynamic audio and room-filling sound, so you can truly enjoy your favorite playlists from streaming services like Amazon Music, TuneIn, and iHeartRadio. 


  1. All new Echo Show 8

Amazon offers you All new Echo show 8 at 21% off. 

Original Price: Rs 13,999

Deal Price: Rs 10,999


This all-new smart speaker comes with an improved 13 MP camera which you can use to make video calls to contacts having the Alexa app or Echo Show devices.



  1. Marshall Uxbridge 30W Airplay Multi-Room Wireless Speaker

During the Amazon Deals, you can save 20% off on these premium Marshall speakers. 

Original Price: Rs 24,999

Deal Price: Rs 19,997


You can use the rocker buttons on your speaker’s top panel to perfect your sound according to the room you’re in. 



  1. Sonos One Bookshelf Speaker

Amazon Sale Today offers you 12% off on Sonos speakers. 


Original Price: Rs 23,999

Deal Price: Rs 21,118


Get rich, room-filling sound with Sonos One Bluetooth speakers, and control it with your voice. 


  1. Echo (4th Gen, 2020 release)

Amazon Offers you Echo Alexa speakers at 15% off. 


Original Price: Rs 9,999

Deal Price: Rs 8,499


This smart Echo speaker comes with a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.



  1. LUMIFORD GoFash

You can save 63% on LUMIFORD GoFash speakers during the Amazon Deals. 

Original Price: Rs 5,980

Deal Price: Rs 2,199


This product has Amazon Alexa built-in functionality, providing a voice-forward experience that uses Alexa to play music with given information.



FAQ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 On Alexa Speakers


  1. When the Amazon sale is ending?

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is ending on date 20th of January. 


  1. How do you get a 50 discount on Amazon?

Once you have joined Amazon Prime Membership and completed the payment, you must confirm your age within 15 days of sign-up to receive a 50% discount.



  1. How do I get a 10% discount on Amazon?

You will receive an instant 10% discount on SBI credit card payments, during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023. 



  1. When Amazon sale will start in 2023?

The Amazon Great Republic Sale 2023 is running from 14th January and will continue till 20th January. 



Explore more Alexa Speakers Here:


Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

