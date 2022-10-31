Best Table Tennis Tables For Ping Pong Lovers: Best Options Available Online

Best Table Tennis Tables: Table tennis is one of the most popular games in India and most people love to play in school and college time or in their offices during their spare times. If you also love ping pong with your friends and family, then you should surely bring this TT table to your home premises and also check out the best punching bags in 2022 here.





These table tennis tables are made with celluloid or similar plastic material and are colored white, orange, matt, and more. Get familiar with our top-notch picks that are best suited for your home and known for their durable life. Choose the best among all as per your budget.







Read More: Best Badminton Rackets in India.









Best Table Tennis Tables in India

Do you love indoor games? Check out the best Table tennis tables here that are made with top-quality products.













Buy Now

This Fieldsheer folding tennis table comes with 25 mm square legs with rust-proof powder coating and it is a multi-player table tennis player. Its base frame comes in silver gray with a Blue top and it is made of a durable product for longer life that is worth the money.





It is one of the best Table tennis tables for beginners. Fieldsheer Table Tennis Table Price: Rs 16,999.















Buy Now

This Gymnco Wood table tennis table is best suited for one pair and this table is Approved by TTFI with a table size of 108x60x30 cm board. The surface of the table is quite smooth and best for playing for beginners and intermediate players.





One of the best things about this table tennis table is you can move it anywhere with the help of its wheels which makes it one of the best Table tennis tables of all. Gymnco Table Tennis Table Price: Rs 15,499.















Buy Now

Bronx speedster table tennis table comes with 1 net, 1 table cover, and 2 rackets with 3 seam balls. It is painted with Polyurethane paint that provides uniform and consistent bounce on the table. It also protects the surface and makes the table durable.





It is a 100% powder-coated frame and legs and has a 50 MM soundless rubber wheel to make it easy. Bronx Table Tennis Table Price: Rs 15,499.















Buy Now

This Stag table comes with a Net set, table cover and all-around racquets, and three-star balls. This table has been used in many national and international level competitions. It has been painted with Dupont Polyurethane which provides uniform and consistent bounce that also protects the surface and makes it more durable. Stag Table Tennis Table Price: Rs 54,000.





Explore more Table Tennis Tables on Amazon here.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.