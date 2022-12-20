Best Chess Board in India: Enjoy The Two Player War Game

Best Chess Boards: Chess is one of the longest and most glorious histories of any checked board game that has been started from 1500 years ago. Millions of people around the world from beginners to advanced competitors continue to enjoy the two-player game and it has many advantages. It helps to improve overall visualization, analytics skills, strategic thinking concentration, and memory.





A good quality chess board set will surely enhance the overall gaming experience, here are the most popular options available online on Amazon that you can check and start your game from tomorrow onwards. Select the best chess board in India.





Best Chess Boards in India







This BCBESTCHESS is a handcrafted chess board that is made with good quality wood with a polished surface and it is quite smooth with strong magnetism embedded. It comes with a clean pattern and it is a foldable chessboard that allows you to travel.

It is one of the best Chess boards that comes with 10x10 measures and is available in an elegant design that is made with good quality wood for a durable lifespan. BEST CHESS Chess Board Price: Rs 1,139.







This Paramount Professional Chess set measures 17 x 17 inches and adheres to world chess Federation standards. It comes with a vinyl mat and 32 Staunton-style chess pieces. This roll-up board is designed with an algebraic notation on the perimeter o game analysis.





It is a complete tournament-ready board that includes two extra queens, a long chess bag, and two small pouches for black and white pieces, allowing safe storage and easy transport. Paramount Chess Board Price: Rs 749.







This Toy Tastic chess board is made with durable HIPS with a fine texture that gives more smooth hand feel while being lightweight and portable. It has been well-crafted and has a light magnetic attraction to the 64- square playing field.

It has a perfect size that can be used while traveling or at home which makes it one of the best chess boards in India. ToyTastic Chess Board Price: Rs 459.







It is one of the best chess boards in India that has been made with Sheesham wood from Saharanpur with a brass statue straight from Aligarh. It has been made with top-quality wood and is best for playing at home or while traveling.

It looks royal and elegant as all of them are made with heavy brass which gives a solid appearance. SHORO SKYWALK Chess Board Price: Rs 3,999.







It is a completely handmade wooden magnetic chess board that is foldable and one of the best gifts for kids as it helps to sharpen their intelligence. The size of this chessboard is 10x 10 inches and it is one of the best travel companions.

The interior of this storage compartment is lined with rich green velvet which cushions the chessmen for easy and safe transport. PALM ROYAL Chess Board Price: Rs 1,127.





