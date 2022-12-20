Best Chess Board in India: Enjoy The Two Player War Game

Best Chess Boards: The Only strategy game that promotes concentration, creativity, along with logical thinking. Get familiar with these exquisite handmade wooden chess boards.

By Sumit Bansal
Tue, 20 Dec 2022 03:49 PM IST
Best Chess Board | Image Source: Unsplash

Best Chess Boards: Chess is one of the longest and most glorious histories of any checked board game that has been started from 1500 years ago. Millions of people around the world from beginners to advanced competitors continue to enjoy the two-player game and it has many advantages. It helps to improve overall visualization, analytics skills, strategic thinking concentration, and memory. 


A good quality chess board set will surely enhance the overall gaming experience, here are the most popular options available online on Amazon that you can check and start your game from tomorrow onwards. Select the best chess board in India.  


Best Chess Boards in India

Best Chess Board Price in India

BCBESTCHESS Handcrafted Foldable Magnetic Chess Board Set

 Rs. 1,139

Paramount Dealz Professional Vinyl Chess Set 

 Rs. 749

ToyTastic Magnetic Educational Chess Board

 Rs. 459

SHORO Skywalk Hand Crafted Roman Brass Chess Set

 Rs. 3,999

PALM ROYAL HANDICRAFTS Handmade Magnetic Chess Board

 Rs. 1,127



BCBESTCHESS Handcrafted Foldable Magnetic Chess Board Set

This BCBESTCHESS is a handcrafted chess board that is made with good quality wood with a polished surface and it is quite smooth with strong magnetism embedded.  It comes with a clean pattern and it is a foldable chessboard that allows you to travel. 

chess board

It is one of the best Chess boards that comes with 10x10 measures and is available in an elegant design that is made with good quality wood for a durable lifespan.  BEST CHESS Chess Board Price: Rs 1,139



Paramount Dealz Professional Vinyl Chess Set 

This Paramount Professional Chess set measures  17 x 17 inches and adheres to world chess Federation standards. It comes with a vinyl mat and 32 Staunton-style chess pieces. This roll-up board is designed with an algebraic notation on the perimeter o game analysis.

chess board


It is a complete tournament-ready board that includes two extra queens, a long chess bag,  and two small pouches for black and white pieces, allowing safe storage and easy transport.  Paramount Chess Board Price: Rs 749



ToyTastic Magnetic Educational Chess Board

This Toy Tastic chess board is made with durable HIPS with a fine texture that gives more smooth hand feel while being lightweight and portable. It has been well-crafted and has a light magnetic attraction to the 64- square playing field.  

chess board

It has a perfect size that can be used while traveling or at home which makes it one of the best chess boards in India. ToyTastic Chess Board Price: Rs 459



SHORO Skywalk Hand Crafted Roman Brass Chess Set

It is one of the best chess boards in India that has been made with Sheesham wood from Saharanpur with a brass statue straight from Aligarh. It has been made with top-quality wood and is best for playing at home or while traveling. 

chess board

It looks royal and elegant as all of them are made with heavy brass which gives a solid appearance. SHORO SKYWALK Chess Board Price: Rs 3,999



PALM ROYAL HANDICRAFTS Handmade Magnetic Chess Board

It is a completely handmade wooden magnetic chess board that is foldable and one of the best gifts for kids as it helps to sharpen their intelligence. The size of this chessboard is 10x 10 inches and it is one of the best travel companions. 

chess board

The interior of this storage compartment is lined with rich green velvet which cushions the chessmen for easy and safe transport. PALM ROYAL Chess Board Price: Rs  1,127


