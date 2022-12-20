Best Carrom Boards in India: Enjoy Some Leisure Time With Your Family And Friends

Best Carrom Board: Indoor games are evergreen entertainment activities that have been loved by all ages peoples and Carrom is one of them. It has been enjoyed by everyone and it is one of the best indoor games that is a great group activity.





Carrom is a sort of strategic indoor game that requires analytical skills and you can also carry the carrom along with you while traveling. It has also been played professionally by many at the district, state, and national levels. If you are looking for the same, then here are the best carrom boards that are made with the best quality wood and are good for every home use.





Best Carrom Boards in India

Here are the top picks that you can check online on Amazon or Carrom board. Enjoy your leisure time playing the best indoor game.

This Carrom board is made with an Assam plywood board for playing surfaces and hardwood borders. It ensures a superior look and feels of your board to ensure years of fun at your family gatherings.

The Carrom board game is one of the best indoor games that require 4 people and one of the best group activities that you can do at your home. It comes with 11 black wood coins, 11 beige wooden coins, and 2 red queens. Volatility Superior Matte Carrom Board Price: Rs 2,999.







This GSI carrom board comes with a super matte finish and they are famous for its smooth playing surface and excellent re-bounce capabilities. It is made with water-resistant material which makes it more durable.

Enjoy the best indoor game with your family and friends at home with this top-quality carrom board. GSI Carrom Board Price: Rs 2,040.







It is a full-size carrom board that is made with Assam plywood for a better playing surface. It is available in a superior look that ensures fun with your family and friends. The Carrom board game is suitable for all age group members and the best sport to play on weekends.





Korners Carrom boards are known for their smooth playing surface and excellent re-bounce with sturdy reinforcement at the back. Korners Carrom Board Price: Rs 1,414.







This Jaysh Carrom board comes with a superior finish with a full-size area for standard playing which is perfect for family and friends. It has been made with the best quality plywood so that you can take it with you while traveling for outdoor playing.





It is available at a very competitive price and easily available online and offline in the market. Jaysh Carrom Board Price: Rs 655.







This Play Rabbits Carrom board is available in an excellent finish that offers a better gaming experience with excellent re-bounce and smooth surface. It is a medium-sized carrom which is best suited for children and adults.





This Carrom board is completely water resistant and comes with transparent coins along with striker and carrom powder. Play Rabbits Carrom Board Price: Rs 698.







Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.