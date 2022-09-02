Best Badminton Rackets in India: Top Picks To Upgrade Your Gaming

Best Badminton Rackets in India: When you love to play badminton and the quest to reach the next level, it is necessary to choose the best badminton rackets that could elevate your match performance. These badminton rackets are generally manufactured using high-grade aluminum, iron, and graphite material and are available with comfortability gripping options. Explore more sports equipment here.





There are different head shapes available in every badminton and also available in different sizes. So, if you are looking for a pair of badminton or a single one, here we have shared some of the top picks that you should check. Select from the finest option.





Yonex is one of the leading Badminton brands, this Yonex Badminton Racquet comes with ultra-lightweight to play the speedy shots with maneuverability without sacrificing on power.





It provides high tension support for providing more power and better control. The frame is made with the best quality graphite without a weight of 77 grams. Yonex Badminton Price: Rs 1,699.















These badminton rackets are the best option especially for children as they are available in fair quality at very affordable prices. It is good for beginners who are starting their career in badminton or playing just for fun.





Its frame is made with good quality aluminum and is one of the best badminton racquets. Cosco Badminton Racket Price: Rs 515.















This Jaspo badminton racquet is made up of aluminum material that will provide you with more durability and strength to play. It is a long-lasting product that provides you with longer playability. This frame helps you play your favorite hits more effectively as it provides a wide area with an oval frame and it will increase the size of the sweet spot.





In this kit, you will get the 6 pc of nylon shuttlecock, it is made with very fine nylon material that will not damage easily. Jaspo Badminton Price: Rs 898.















This Li-Ning badminton racket is powered with superlight technology that makes it very light without compromising on smash power. It has been carefully designed with a high tensile slim shaft for effective rebound balance and anti-torsion making way for playing with precision power.





It is made with super light technology incorporated in the racket which makes it very lightweight. It is made with carbon fiber. Li-Ning Badminton Price: Rs 2,090.















This Young badminton racket comes with a professional quality frame and shaft which is made up of 100% high modulus graphite without any inbuilt T-joint. It has been engineered with your power frame and has greater elasticity and grip.





Best suitable for rally singles, or fast-pace doubles and works for both men and women. Young Badminton Price: Rs 2,299.





