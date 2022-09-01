Premium Foosball Tables: To Enjoy An Meticulous Table Game

Premium Foosball Tables: Are you a foosball lover but can’t spend too much time in gaming zones? then purchasing a foosball for the home will be a smart decision. But if you are getting confused, Be happy! Today we come up with some finest options of premium foosball tables to give you a stunning indoor gaming experience. Take a look!

By Srishty Kumari
Thu, 01 Sep 2022 06:58 PM IST
Minute Read
Image Source: Pexels

Premium Foosball Tables: Foosball is amazing indoor gaming, in this game players are in even numbers ( 2 or 4 ) to move their rods and enjoy it together. Basically, you have seen these foosball tables at gaming zones like malls, parties, sports bars, etc. But it got quite costly to go to enjoy this with your family or friends every weekend. So, you can bring it to your home to add up extra fun on your weekends. You can simply get search online and get a large number of options, it may confuse you to choose the best one. 


Well! For making your shopping easier we have shortlisted some premium range of foosball tables that will give you a chance to make your weekends happy. 



Premium Foosball Tables: Best Picks


Having one such premium foosball table in your home would guarantee the enjoyment of your weekend time with loved ones. Check it out!



STEP OVER Professional Large Foosball Table - 62% off



STEP OVER is designed with sleek chrome rods for smooth-spinning, fast-shooting action, and ergonomic non-slip handles that provide a firm grip and comfortable hold for ultimate control when playing. Perfect for scoring screamers and blocking shots like a pro. STEP OVER Foosball Table Price: Rs 15,399



Play In The City Unisex Football Table - 18% off



Play In The City foosball table is a table for maximum shot performance, quality, durability & style, this table is ideal for home, office, club, restaurant, professional & tournament purposes. This foosball table brand gives you a  good quality wooden MDF hardboard with a scratch-proof black body and hollow steel rods. Play In The City Foosball Table Price: Rs 36,900




Fieldsheer Soccer Foosball Table - 41% off



Fieldsheer is made of high-grade laminated medium density fiberboard, solid square construction to enhance stability, cup holder on both sides, hollow steel rods, 22 pieces real looking soccer players, and glossy chrome finished accessories. Fieldsheer Foosball Table Price: Rs 17,799

Cable World Mid-Sized Mini Football Table - 58% off



Cable World foosball table is suitable for indoor & outdoor play with a table or flat surface. Their mini size won't share too much space in your house and convenient storage. It has 360-degree rotated built-in soccer figures, 4 rows, 3 players each row, and 2 rows for each team. Cable World Mini Foosball Table Price: Rs 1,499



GLAN Foosball Table Indoor Soccer Game - 17% off



GLAN foosball table is constructed of strong wood construction and steel rods, sturdy and reliable, and can serve you for a long time. In addition, 4 leg construction provides additional stability and a comfortable grip, and the 360-degree rotatable steel bar makes it easy to control the keepers. GLAN Foosball Table Price: Rs 4,979

Explore more branded foosball tables here:

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

