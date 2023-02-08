Favorite Cricket Bats Of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, And Other Players

Cricket Bat: The start of 2023 comes with plenty of excitement and action both on and off the cricket field. Being an Indian, cricket is praised and raised among people. We love when our cricket players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya hit the ball over the ropes, and we also go crazy when Umran Malik shatters the stumps like hell.





We are always eager to know about what batsmen eat, how they train, and which cricket bats they use. A batsman is supposed to hit the ball with the best timing and defend the ball with good temperament and at the end of the day, we all want to know about the best cricket bat they use. Here are the favorite cricket bats that have been used by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya KL Rahul, and more that are the top-notch purchase option available online in India.





Favorite Cricket Bat: Virat Kohli





It's been more than 14 years since Virat Kohli made his debut in International Cricket. Cut to now, and he is one of the best players in the world. Kohli has absolutely dominated world cricket for more than half of the last decade.





Virat Kohli has used a couple of different cricket bats throughout his international career. Currently, he is using an MRF cricket bat and Sachin Tendulkar was the brand Ambassador for the MRF brand for many years.





MRF Genius Grand Edition English Willow Cricket Bat





Favorite Cricket Bat: Rohit Sharma





Rohit Sharma is known as the Hitman of India, the very first batsman to score 3 double hundreds in the ODI format. He is the skipper of the current Indian cricket team. Rohit Sharma is known for showing this power and skill at the same time by hitting unorthodox shots in the game of cricket.





Hitman Rohit Sharma is the brand ambassador of the Ceat Tyre brand for many years. He used an English Willow cricket bat that is lightweight in design and has contoured edges. The weight of the bat is around 1.5 KG.





CEAT Cricket Bat





Favorite Cricket Bat: Hardik Pandya





Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the New T20 Indian Cricket Team captain and he is majorly known for his fierce play when the team needed an allrounder right-handed batsman.





His crucial knocks helped in ensuring a commanding victory in many matches. He is the brand ambassador of SG brand and has been using their cricket bat for many years. He is using the finest Kashmir Willow hard-pressed and traditionally shaped cricket bat to play superb shots. This brand bat has a superior grip with a 1.5 KG weight.





SG Scorer Classic Kashmir Willow Cricket Bat





Favorite Cricket Bat: K L Rahul





K L Rahul is one of the tall elegant and most highly rated opening batsmen in India. He was part of the Under-19 World Cup in 2010 and made his first-class debut later that year. His technique and application have impressed some of Indian cricket’s most respected names like Rahul Dravid.





K L Rahul is the brand ambassador of SG brand and has been using their cricket bat for many years. They used an English Willow hard-pressed cricket bat to play superb shots and it has been coated with adjustable carry straps.





SG KL RAHUL Spark Bat





Favorite Cricket Bat: Surya Kumar Yadav





Surya Kumar Yadav or SKY is one of the hard hitters of the Indian team. The right-handed batsman is known to entertain the fans and terrorize blowers in the last overs, especially in the T ’20s.





He is the brand ambassador of SS Cricket and uses their superior quality English Willow bat. The weight of the bat is 1.1 KG which is a lightweight cricket bat.





SS EW BAT VALARIE





FAQs: Favorite Cricket Bats





1. Which is the no 1 bat company?

Sareen Sports Industries (SS) is the market leader if you are looking for the best cricket bat. They have a wide range of English and Kashmir Willow bats that have been used by players like Surya Kumar Yadav and by other cricket players.





2. Which bat is used by MS Dhoni?

The Spartan Seven brand bat has been used by MS Dhoni.





3. Which bat does AB de Villiers use?

Mr. 360 Degree uses an MRF cricket bat and the great Sachin Tendulkar was the brand ambassador of MRF for many years.





4. Which is better English willow or Kashmir?

The English Willow bats are best if you pursue cricket professionally. They are also a bit costly compared to Kashmir Willow Bats.





