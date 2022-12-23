MTB Cycles: Make Your Every Bike Riding Adventurous

MTB Cycles are always the first choice for every off-road cycler. They incorporate features designed to enhance durability and performance in rough terrains.

By Srishty Kumari
Updated: Fri, 23 Dec 2022 06:06 PM IST
Minute Read
MTB Cycles: Make Your Every Bike Riding Adventurous
MTB Cycles | Image Source: Pexels

MTB Cycles: When it comes to dominating rough mountain terrains, an electric cycle or any other bicycle can't fill your requirement. What you need the most is the best MTB cycle featuring superior specifications, including a robust frame, great suspension, and wide tires to give you a firm grip on those rough surfaces. Riding mountain cycle with friends and enjoying all the fantastic landscapes that mother nature has bestowed upon you. These cycles offer you an exciting ride to explore, unexplored terrain. 


So, this holiday pack your back and get ready for some adventurous trip with your family, or friends on these stylish mountain cycles. 


Also Read: Best Bicycles Under 30000


MTB Cycles: Popular Picks


MTB Cycles Price In India
 Hero Kyoto 26T Mountain Bike  Rs 4,499
 Urban Terrain UT1000 Series Mountain Cycle  Rs 11,999
 Leader Gladiator 26t Mountain Bike  Rs 8,999
 Urban Terrain UT6000 Series MTB Cycle  Rs 13,999
 Leader TORFIN MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle  Rs 6,499

 

Below we have a few best-performed MTB cycles from well-known brands to make your every bike riding experience memorable. 


Hero Kyoto 26T Mountain Bike - 29% off

Hero rigid suspension mountain bike features a reliable single-speed drive transmission and a sturdy structure. 


Click Here


These MTB cycles are ergonomically designed for both kids and adults. It is an ideal daily commuter that features multiple light reflectors to ensure nighttime safety. Hero MTB Cycle Price: Rs 4,499.  



Urban Terrain UT1000 Series Mountain Cycle - 76% off

Urban MTB cycle has Shimano derailleurs and shifters that are made with Japanese technology for a seamless gear-shifting experience and trustworthy performance. 


Click Here


Their high-quality double disc brakes on both front and rear wheels ensure stable and quick braking that helps you navigate safely during challenging situations such as a crowded market. Urban MTB Cycle Price: Rs 11,999.



Leader Gladiator 26t Mountain Bike - 36% off

The leader MTB cycles come with a height-adjustable PU Saddle with a reinforced plastic shell. 

Click Here


This mountain cycle has power brakes for an effortless braking system that makes it easy to use and maintain. The saddle can be adjusted to achieve a comfortable sitting position for different heights. Leader MTB Cycle Price: Rs 8,999. 


Urban Terrain UT6000 Series MTB Cycle - 72% off

Urban Terrain MTB cycle has a 21-speed setting that allows the rider to shift gears according to his requirement. 


Click Here


This mountain cycle has disc brakes to help you navigate safely during challenging situations such as a crowded market. Urban Terrain MTB Cycle Price: Rs 13,999



Leader TORFIN MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle - 39% off

Leader MTB cycles are made from Tig Welded Steel Frame with an ergonomic design to ensure a comfortable ride for the rider. 

Click Here


This mountain cycle has dual disc brakes for an effortless braking system built for ease of use and maintenance, and excellent braking power. Leader MTB Cycle Price: Rs 6,499



Explore more MTB cycles here:

 

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.