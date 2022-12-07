Hero Cycle For Boys And Girls: Latest Review For The Best Bikes In The Town

Hero Cycle For Boys And Girls: When it comes to exploring the best bicycles in India, one name that always comes to our mind is Hero. Hero cycles have been an integral part of India for a long time now. Hero cycle not only made the money, but it has also won the hearts of users.

Hero cycle is a Ludhiana, Punjab-based Indian company that excels in manufacturing the best quality bikes at the best price.

In 1986, Hero cycles entered the “Guinness Book Of World Records”, as the largest bicycle manufacturer in the world, producing about 19,000 cycles per day. After the launch of the brand Urbain Trail, in 2022, Hero cycle entered the premium segment of bikes.

Besides catering to 35% of the domestic demand for the best bicycles, Hero cycle starts exporting to other countries like Africa, the middle east, Asia, and Europe.

To promote the cycling benefits, this brand is sponsored many events and invested in Bollywood actors to make them brand ambassadors.

And at present, due to this company, India is the second-leading cycle brand in the world after china.

Most of the users are very happy with the service and price range offered by Hero. Typically, it presents a wide range of cycles like gear bikes, electric cycles, mountain bikes, ranger cycles, hybrid cycles, road cycles, and others to its customers.





When Was Hero Cycles First Introduced?

The Hero Cycle was introduced to Ludhiana in 1956 by the late Sri Om Prakash Munjal. It was his vision and business acumen that helped Hero Cycles grow.

Hero Cycles is the leader in India with a production capacity of over 7.5 million bikes per year and a market share of over 43 percent.





Why Hero Bicycles Are So Popular?

Hero Bicycles changed the definition of Bicycles in that now bicycles are not about the basic traveling machine, it is now more about being creative. Hero cycles are so popular in the middle of cycling lovers due to their features.

In comparison to the other cycle companies in India, it has all the qualities which make it exceptional from others. It provides you long battery life, high speed, double disc & V brake, automatic transmission, tube & spoke tyre, and more to make your riding experience comfortable.

These bikes for men or women come in lightweight to heavy model designs, from which you can choose as per your needs.





What Kind Of Hero Cycles Are Available?

Whether geared or gearless, city or MTB, and no matter your budget, the Hero Cycles has a wide range of bikes and accessories that suit your every requirement.

All kinds of Hero Cycles are available in the market like if you are looking for effortless paddling you can go with an electric cycle and if you are looking for some adventurous ride, mountain bikes are perfect for you.

They offer you gear bikes, mountain bikes, ranger cycles, hybrid cycles, road cycles, electric cycles, and others that will suit your needs, you will get options for kids to adults cycles.

Best Hero Cycles In India





Hero Sprint Cycle Price: Rs 11,999.







Hero Kyoto Mountain Cycle Price: Rs 5,999.





Hero Unisex Kids Cycle Price: Rs 4,799.





Hero Sprint Men's Bike Price: Rs 6,016.





Hero Lectro Electric Cycle Price: Rs 26,089.







