Gear Cycles For Men: Stay In Shape, Stay In Trend

Gear Cycles For Men: Gear cycles are efficient, enjoyable, easy to slot into a busy day, and best of all, have emotional and mental benefits as well as physical ones. The best thing about geared bikes is that they are more versatile and comfortable to use with the additional features of a hub or derailleur gear, you can shift the gears at will which makes it easier for you to both go uphill and increase speed on even roads.





Here we have curated a list of the best gear cycles for men from various options like Hero, VECTOR, and more.



Gear Cycles For Men: To Make Your Life Easier













Urban Terrain's high-quality double disc brakes on both front and rear wheels ensure stable and quick braking. The disc brakes help you navigate safely during challenging situations such as a crowded market. Their easily adjustable saddle height and attractive grip offer superior comfort and a well-cushioned ride. Urban Terrain Gear Cycle Price: Rs 12,999.















Hero cycles attractive sporty frame design for durability and safety. Side handle bar ends for safety and protecting the cycle when it falls down, and wide and anti-skid pedals for better and firm grip of the footwear. The bicycle is best suited for fast daily commutes and faster Weekend rides with a sturdy and robust steel frame that is less prone to damage and easy to maintain in the long run. Hero Gear Cycle Price: Rs 17,999.





This bike has anti-skid plastic paddles with reflectors, 21-speed micro shift gears, and is ideal for 5 feet 4 inches to 5 Feet 10-inch height riders. Easily adjustable saddle height and an attractive grip offer superior comfort and a well-cushioned ride. The seat height can be adjusted without using any tools. VECTOR 91 Gear Cycle Price: Rs 8,499.















Urban Terrain Shimano derailleurs and shifters are made with Japanese technology for a seamless gear-shifting experience and trustworthy performance. The stylish bike has a 21-speed setting that allows the rider to shift gears according to his requirement. Urban Terrain Gear Cycle Price: Rs 13,999.









