Electric Cycle Price In India: Get Familiar With All Range Of Bicycles

Electric Cycle Price In India: Electric cycles emit less pollution per kilometer than cars and bikes is why they are popular. E bikes allow you to ride for longer periods without exerting much physical effort. Using this bicycle instead of a car or a bike also saves money and reduces pollution, which helps to improve air quality. So, buying these cycles is totally worth of money.





But due to its high functionality, it comes at high prices that may confuse you to purchase the right one. Here, you can find a wide range of options with their prices, when looking for cycles online.





Electric Cycle Price In India: Top Choices

Scroll down to get all range options of electric cycles with their features and specification. These electric cycles are best suited for both women and men.





Low Budget E Bikes





Ninety-One Enigma is created with the same passion and engineered to perfection to give you the ultimate ride experience.

This electric cycle has a sports rigid fork that ensures an effortless long-distance and impeccable control on difficult terrain too. And the palm rest grip is the most comfortable, and long-lasting, prevent fatigue while riding the bike, and provides smooth overall control on the bike. Ninety-One Electric Cycle Price: Rs 22,999.

Budget Friendly E bikes





Hero Lectro electric cycle has high torque 250W BLDC motor for a powerful performance, silent operation & longer life.



Their Li-ion batteries are BIS certified and the IP67 rating makes this stylish e bike water-repellent. And you can simply twist and go upto 25kms at 25km/hr with their Throttle mode. Hero Lectro Electric Cycle Price: Rs 28,599.





TRIAD electric bicycle has a powerful 36V 250W brushless rear hub motor with a waterproof casing.

Their brakes will bring you to a stop safely and quickly on crowded city roads. The Motor cuts off when the Brake Levers are applied, this safety feature is most useful when riding on crowded city roads. TRIAD Electric Cycle Price: Rs 33,999.





Premium Range E Bikes





VIVI folding electric cycle adopts a lightweight aluminum alloy collapsible frame for quick folding and easy storage. Their rims are made of double-walled Aluminum Alloy to offer greater durability and a faster ride with less drag.



This electric bicycle has double shock absorption that gives you a comfortable riding experience when bumps in the road. SHIMANO 21-speed transmission system, front and rear disc brakes give you double safety when riding and provide more reliable braking force in different weather. VIVI Electric Cycle Price: Rs 1,67,655.







TotGuard electric bicycle electric cycle is coming with 500W Power and a built-in 48V 10Ah rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery, IP54 waterproof, and a top speed of 21.6mph, riding range varies from 28miles to 40miles.



It has an ABS LCD display that shows the battery, 3 assist levels, mileage, voltage, speed, and using time, allowing you to read your statistics with ease. TotGuard Electric Cycle Price: Rs 1,75,954.









Explore more electric cycle prices here:

