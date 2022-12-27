Caya Cycles: Now Support Make In India campaign With Indian Cycle Brand

Caya Cycles: Riding a cycle is a very healthy option for short distances. But when it comes to choosing the right brand and cycle type we got confused to pick the right one. Well! You belong to India so why you don’t prefer to support the Make in India campaign and go with indigenous cycles? Caya cycles are the leading name in the brand of Indian cycles. This cycle got 4.0 out of 5 stars, looks classy and it's an eye-catcher while on the road. You can find a wide range of options like road bikes, adult cycles, kids cycles, cycles with disc brakes, and suspension bikes.





Moreover, cycling has great benefits, bicycles help maintain good bone structure, muscle strength, and balance. Most importantly, cycling from a young age helps develop their lungs and heart, which is very important for building endurance.





Caya Cycles: Popular Picks









Below we have curated a list of some more popular Caya cycles for Make in India supporters.





Caya cycles come in 90% assembled condition. Caya’s warrior series is specifically designed for adults and teenagers.



Click Here





To support the Make in India campaign you can this cycle that has stylish army graphics with steel framing. Caya cycle comes with dual disc brakes(front & rear) for a stable and powerful braking system. CAYA Cycle Price: Rs 10,449.







This made-in-India cycle is a perfect design and choice for the adult cycle. The cycle is equipped with a front and rear disc brake for powerful braking.



Click Here

It has easily adjusted saddle height with quick release, attractive grips, and wide tires that provide excellent roll, and a cushioned, stable ride. CAYA Cycle Price: Rs 10,499.







Caya cycle offers you double-wall alloy rims for a strong yet lightweight system. You can buy this cycle for kids by supporting the Make in India campaign which would help the young rider feel confident



Click Here





and in control, as they begin to go longer and advance their skills. It has 24 inch tyres and comes with American valve tyre tubes with a comfortable wide saddle. CAYA Cycle Price: Rs 10,299.

Read More: Best Electric Cycle In India.





This model of the Caya cycle comes with a 2 gears option, one is 21-speed microshift, and the other one is a no-gear option.

Click Here





This made-in-India cycle has easily adjusted saddle height with quick release, attractive grips, and wide tyres that provide excellent roll, and a cushioned, stable ride. CAYA Cycle Price: Rs 15,190.







This Split 29" inch adult cycle would help the young rider feel confident and in control as they begin to go longer and advance their skills.

Click Here





This made-in-India cycle will give you lightweight performance, rugged durability, and fun features that aren't just for adult cycles. CAYA Cycle Price: Rs 15,665.









Explore more Caya cycles here:

Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.