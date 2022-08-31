Bicycle For Men: The Smart Way To Stay Fit And Travel Your World

Bicycle For Men: Greg LeMond once famously said: “I have always struggled to achieve excellence. One thing that cycling has taught me is that if you can achieve something without a struggle, it’s not going to be satisfying.” — so, if you also want to achieve your fitness goal and are ready to struggle then the bicycle can be one of the best choices for you. The best quality bicycle is the greatest way to exercise, those who do have not much time to go to the gym or walk in the morning, can simply travel by cycle or take a round of colony in the evening with saving fuel money. Apart from this it also helps to protect our green spaces by showing their importance to communities, plants, and wildlife.





Well! to help you make the right choice to purchase the finest cycle for men, we have broken it down into the five most suitable options from brands like Hero, Leader, and more. Check it out!





Bicycle For Men: Popular Picks

















Leader bicycle comes with a rigid frame and high grip tires that will provide great traction and ultimate mobility for you to ride it with ease. This cycle comes with a height-adjustable PU saddle with a reinforced plastic shell. The saddle can be adjusted to achieve a comfortable sitting position for different heights. Leader Bicycle Price: Rs 5,621.















Hero bicycle comes with single-speed gear to give you a balanced ride. This Hero cycle is available in white color with an 18-inch frame size which is perfect for up to 5.8-inch people. Hero Bicycle Price: Rs 5,799.















Urban Terrain's high-quality double disc brakes on both front and rear wheels ensure stable and quick braking. The disc brakes help you navigate safely during challenging situations such as a crowded market. Their easily adjustable saddle height and attractive grip offer superior comfort and a well-cushioned ride. Urban Terrain Bicycle Price: Rs 12,999.





Geekay Hashtag comes with lightweight high tensile rims for ultimate road performance and high-quality anti-rust coating double-wall alloy rims. High-quality double disc brakes on both front and rear wheels ensure stable and quick braking and the perfect geometry, lightweight but sturdy frame & world-class Components ensure a perfect ride every time. Geekay Hashtag Bicycle Price: Rs 7,299.















Hero bike is ergonomically suitable for both kids' and adults' better riding experience. This bicycle features a reliable single-speed drive transmission and a sturdy structure and It offers sturdy support to the components and keeps them intact. The robust construction enables the rider to cycle on both off roads and urban roads without any hassle. Hero Bicycle Price: Rs 5,499.







Most Asked Questions -





Which cycle is best for daily use?

Hero Sprint Santiago 26T SS Hybrid City Bike: Rs 5,499.

BSA Photon Ex With Bar End Bicycle: Rs 7,450.

Firefox Bike: Rs 11,999.

Hercules Dynor RF 26T Single Speed Road Cycle: Rs 4,999.





Which bicycle is best for weight loss?

Road Bikes - Their thin, high-pressure tires and aerodynamic design mean you can travel long distances with great speed, making them perfect for commuting or even traveling and can help you burn 200 calories or more per hour.





What happens when you cycle every day?

Cycling has been shown to be an effective tool for keeping your blood pressure in a healthy range.





Does cycling reduce tummy?

Yes, cycling can help lose belly fat, but it will take time. A recent study showed regular cycling may enhance overall fat loss and promote a healthy weight.









