Bicycle Buying Guide: Select From The Best Bicycle in India

Bicycle Buying Guide: Most of us have been stuck at home and lots of us are now looking for ways to go outdoors to improve our overall health. Many countries rely heavily on bicycles to commute and India is also shifting their gears towards it but a bit slowly. A bicycle does not just keep you healthy but also helps in curbing pollution which has already been a considerable concern in populated cities.





If you are planning to cycle, here is the complete bicycle buying guide that provides you with some necessary information like the type of bicycles, things to consider before buying, and more. These details help in your decision-making and selecting the best cycle in India under the budgeted price range. Grab the best option available as per your need.





Bicycle Buying Guide: Budget For Buying A Bicycle

It is the basic thing that you start from and it will set when you decide on the type of bicycle you are looking for. Once you are aware of the model that you are looking for, then adjust the 10% of flexibility into consideration for better opportunities. Select the best bicycle in India but it should be under the budget.





Bicycle Buying Guide: Types of Bicycles

Getting confused about which one to choose? The market has a wide range of options. Here are the types of bicycles available in the market that are comfortable for naturally surfaced paths, and more. Select as per the usage.





Road Bike- These types of bicycles are manufactured to travel speed on paved ways and are also known as racer cycles. These best bicycles are available with thin tyres and a bent handlebar. They are equipped with strong frames and have multiple hand poses. These road bikes are available for around Rs. 30,000.





Mountain Bikes- these types of best bicycle are perfect for Indian roads and they are also known as MTB bikes, they are ideal for off-road cycling and loaded with features that ensure durability and high performance. These are the perfect Bicycle for men who are planning for fitness, commuting, and off-roading. These mountain bikes are heavier than road bikes and hybrid bikes.





Hybrid Bikes- These types of bicycles are perfect for flat roads, they allow you to travel long distances with better comfort and also permit you to follow your fitness routine. These types of bikes are not ideal for people who take on a mix of terrain and off-roading.









Bicycle Buying Guide: Things To Consider Before Buying A Bicycle in India

As you are not aware of the cycle components and there are strong chances that the dealer night sells you the downgrade cycle. Get detailed information about the bicycle components and how they impact your riding experience.





Frames- the Frames are the foundation of the bicycle and the wrong one can lead to extremely uncomfortable experiences while riding. Normally there are three types of frames available in the market. Steel frame, aluminum frame, and carbon frame. The steel frames are durable, affordable, and quite heavy as compared to others, the Aluminum frames are a bit expensive and lighter in weight. The carbon frames are light durable, and corrosion-resistant.





Disc Brakes- As different bikers have their own requirements and you are thinking that you don’t require disc brakes, then you are wrong. The V-brakes are good when you are riding within the cities but when you are on a long route, then getting disc brakes is quite important that helps you slow down faster making it one of the best bicycle in India.





Front Suspension- It is one of the major parts to check before buying a bicycle. A decent suspension cycle comes below Rs. 15,000 and if you are looking for an upgraded version with superior comfort, you might have to increase the budget.





Bicycle Buying Guide: Things To Avoid Before Buying A Cycle

Buying the wrong frame size.

Don’t forget to test ride.

Don’t Buy A cycle that does not match the requirements

Consider the budget for accessories Too.

Don’t Rule Out A Custom Bike





Bicycle Buying Guide: Always Go For A Test Ride

After doing all the thorough research, you can choose the best bicycle in India online and can place the order. If you are looking for offline options, then it is suggested to go for a test ride. Most people ignore the importance of test rides and make purchases in a hurry. Finding any issue after the purchase in the cycle can lead to time-wasting.

We strongly recommend you take the test ride and then decide to buy.





Bicycle Buying Guide: Conclusion

This is all about choosing the best bicycle in India and it is suggested to not make any decision in hurry. Understand the requirements and type of cycle that you need first along with their components that should be made with superior quality.





We hope this buying guide about the cycle for men and women will help you to choose the best type of bicycle for you whether you are looking for fitness, off-roading, and more.





FAQs: Bicycle Buying Guide





1. What should I look for when buying a bicycle?

The frame is the first component to check that should be sturdy, and hard, along with the reliability of the rotating mass are important.





2. Which is the best bicycle to buy?

Depending on your usage and the type of cycle you want. Hybrid cycles are the best bicycle in India as per the road conditions.





3. What bicycle is best for beginners?

If you're planning to stick to paved paths, sidewalks, and boardwalks, try a cruiser or hybrid bike.





4. Which cycle is better gear or gearless?

The gear cycles are perfect and help you to change the gear as per the terrain making your all rides more comfortable and the best bicycle in India to buy in 2023.