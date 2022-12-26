Best Electric Cycles: Stunning E-Bikes With World Class Components

Best Electric Cycles: Electric cycle is also known as an e-bike. It’s basically a regular bicycle that is powered by a motor that takes out some effort of pedaling. You can say it's a modern way of communicating without burning a hole in your pocket. But do you know which one is the best? If not sure about it, get here familiar with some top choices of electric bikes. These bicycles are made with high-quality steel and aluminum and are popular for their long shelf life with impeccable design.





Electric cycles are not just great for adventure but can even be great for fitness. So, if you are wishing to buy this electric cycle, know here about electric cycle prices and features, and take a gander at some of the top-notch purchasing options.





Best Electric Cycles: Popular Picks









Here you will find some best options for electric cycles that are available in your budget range.





Hero Lectro electric cycle has high torque 250W BLDC motor for a powerful performance, silent operation & longer life.



Their Li-ion batteries are BIS certified and the IP67 rating makes this stylish electronic cycle water-repellent. And you can simply twist and go upto 25kms at 25km/hr with their Throttle mode. Hero Lectro Electric Cycle Price: Rs 28,599.







SVITCH is one of the best brands of electric cycles, this brand is known for providing its customers with durable, great materials and high-performance cycles.



This electric cycle is made with aluminum frame material and comes in white color which makes this bicycle more attractive. And this cycle is ideal for kids. SVITCH Electric Cycle Price: Rs 96,950.







The display of the electric bike is used to switch between the various riding modes on the E-bike. This electric cycle also indicates the battery charge level on the electric bike and the current driving mode.

This high charging point makes it easy to access. This key design element also keeps it safe from dirt & splashes of water. Ninety-One Electric Cycle Price: Rs 32,999.





EMotorad electric cycles are highly engineered electric bikes equipped with a 250W 36V high-speed brushless electric motor,



with more than enough power to spare for a ride up the hillside or your daily commute. And their Suspension comes with 100mm Travel and with lockout. EMotorad Electric Cycle Price: Rs 34,999.







Geekay electric cycles come with a 17-inch high tensile steel Mtb frame steel suspension fork with 100mm travel high-quality inner stickers 36 volt 250 watts.

The motor has waterproof cables which add an extra layer to the product's safety. Made with a top quality sturdy lightweight carbon steel frame with LED headlight and horn. Geekay Electric Cycle Price: Rs 28,499.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.