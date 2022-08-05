Best Electric Cycle in India: Ride In Style, Ride Healthy

Best electric cycles in India! If you like cycling and use it as a primary mode of transport for commuting through the city, then you would surely know the importance of an electric cycle. Electric Cycles run on an in-built battery and a powerful motor that allows you to travel with ease and takes care of all your riding needs. so, if you are looking to buy a fully featured electric cycle, then this article will be going to save your searching time. Because today, we come up with the latest and fully featured electric cycle from well-known brands like Hero, NINETY ONE, EMotorad, etc with great discounts and offers.





Best Electric Cycles In India: Popular Picks













Ninety one is equipped with E brakes that give a smooth cut-off to give you a safe riding experience. The lightweight frame is easy to handle, and it comes with a weight capacity of 100 kgs so that various riders can conveniently use it. This electric cycle's sturdy and durable design allows you to ride it on rough terrain. You can go for a ride anytime you want, irrespective of the weather conditions. NINETY ONE Electric Cycle Price: Rs 27,999.

















EMotorad e-bike is equipped with a 250W 36V high-speed brushless electric motor, with more than enough power to spare for a ride up the hillside or your daily commute. This electric bike has a top speed of 25 KM/HR and oodles of torque, you can travel effortlessly and swiftly. EMotorad Electric Bike Price: Rs 58,999.















Hero Lectro electric bicycle features a 36V battery that generates peak torque of 40 nm. Their 5.8Ah battery delivers a max speed of 25 km. It can cover a distance of up to 40 km on a single charge. This electric cycle is equipped with a LED display that indicates the battery level and other vital information. The cycle has also twin suspension forks that can absorb shocks to offer a smoother drive. It has a comfortable PU saddle that can be adjusted according to the rider’s position. Hero Lectro Electric Cycle Price: Rs 38,000.









TRIAD E5 Pro electric bicycle has a powerful 36V 250W brushless rear hub motor with a waterproof casing frame. This electric bicycle is lightweight and ergonomic and is made from an AL tech 6061 alloy frame which is rust-free and can handle urban roads with ease. Their 7.8Ah lithium-Ion battery is powerful and is built under European Union Safety standards. TRIAD Electric Cycle Price: Rs 37,999.















Hero Lectro bike has a high torque 250W BLDC motor for a powerful performance, silent operation & longer life. This bike is simply twisted and goes up to 25kms at 25km/hr with throttle mode, Control rest modes & functions with the handy LED display. Hero Electric Bike Price: Rs 32,099.













