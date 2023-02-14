Best Electric Bicycles For Off Roading: Cycling is the best way to stay fit and healthy as it helps you to sweat more and more without any extra workout efforts. There are many other benefits of having a good quality cycle like it helps maintain good bone structure, muscle strength, and balance. Most importantly, riding an electric cycle from an early age helps develop the lungs and heart which are very important for increasing stamina. An electric bicycle is also the best way to commute and keep the planet pollution free.

Well! If you are planning to buy the best electric cycle for men or women, especially for off roading rides then take a quick look at the best bicycles for off roading in India here.

Best Electric Bicycles For Off Roading

Your search for the best electric bicycles for men or women is going to stop as we have sniffed all the top choices with their specifications, features, and customer reviews.

SVITCH Fat Electric Bike For Unisex - 3% off

SVITCH is one of the best brands of electric bicycles, this brand is known for providing its customers with durable, great materials and high-performance cycles.

This electric cycle for off roading is made with aluminum frame material and comes in white color which makes this bicycle more attractive. And this is an ideal bicycle for men. SVITCH Electric Bicycle Price: Rs 96,950.







Hero Lectro C5E 27.5 SS Electric Cycle for Unisex - 11% off

Hero Lectro electric bicycle for off roading has high torque 250W BLDC motor for a powerful performance, silent operation & longer life.



With the smart LED controller, you can choose the riding mode according to your comfort. Hero cycle for men has Li-ion batteries that are BIS certified and the IP67 rating makes this electric cycle water-repellent. And you can simply twist and go upto 25kms at 25km/hr with their Throttle mode. Hero Lectro Electric Bicycle Price: Rs 28,599.







Urban Terrain UT6000 Series MTB Cycle - 74% off

Urban Terrain electric bicycle for men has a 21-speed setting that allows the rider to shift gears according to his requirement.



This electric bicycle for off roading has disc brakes to help you navigate safely during challenging situations such as a crowded market. Urban Terrain Electric bicycle Price: Rs 13,999.







Geekay Hashtag Electric Bicycle - 38% off

Geekay electric bicycle for off roading comes with a 17-inch high tensile steel Mtb frame steel suspension fork with 100mm travel high-quality inner stickers 36 volt 250 watts.

The motor of this electric cycle for men has waterproof cables which add an extra layer to the product's safety. Made with a top quality sturdy lightweight carbon steel frame with LED headlight and horn. Geekay Electric Bicycle Price: Rs 28,499.







Ninety One Enigma R7 Hybrid 7 Speed Camouflage Electric Cycle - 11% off

The display of the electric bicycle for men is used to switch between the various riding modes on the E-bike.

This electric bicycle for off roading also indicates the battery charge level on the cycle and the current driving mode. Their high charging point makes it easy to access and the key design element keeps it safe from dirt & splashes of water. Ninety-One Electric Bicycle Price: Rs 32,999.

Best Electric Bicycles For Off Roading: FAQ

1. Are electric bicycles good for off-road?

Yes, an electric cycle is a nice choice for off roading rides as these electric cycles are designed for riding on a variety of terrains and trails such as dirt roads, gravel paths, or backcountry adventures.

2. Which type of bicycle is best for off-road?

MTB Bikes and electric bicycles are the best choices for off road riding adventures.

3. Is a hybrid bike good for off-road?

Hybrid cycles are suitable for light off-roading on gravel tracks and canal towpaths.

4. Is the electric cycle worth buying?

Electric bicycle for men and women are great for exercise, as they will improve your leg muscles and your cardiovascular system.









Disclaimer: Jagran’s journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The prices mentioned here are subject to change with respect to Amazon.